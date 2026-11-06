SPARQ unveils RYFT Launchpad from Innovation City, where every token comes with a playable game

SPARQ, the AI games company headquartered at Innovation City in Ras Al Khaimah, has unveiled the RYFT launchpad, opening in November. Built into the RYFT platform, the launchpad lets any creator who has built a game on RYFT launch a token for it on RYFT, on Robinhood Chain, the Ethereum layer-2 network launched by Robinhood, with no coding and no separate tooling.

A token is a digital asset recorded on a blockchain, a shared public digital ledger; a launchpad is the platform used to create and release one. RYFT builds that step into the platform itself, making it among the first creator platforms built on Robinhood Chain.

Every token on the RYFT launchpad is tied to a playable game and works inside it: players use it in-game, creators reward their players with it, and there is no token without a game. The game always comes first, so people can play it before a token ever exists. Each token lives on-chain, so a game’s community forms in the open, around a game people can already play.

The launchpad builds on RYFT, which lets gamers and developers build complete, playable games in hours rather than months. A creator describes a game in plain English and RYFT generates the code, art, sound, music and voice lines, then publishes the game to the web in one click. Within two weeks of RYFT opening to the public, more than 10,500 players had signed up and built more than 2,500 games.

Built to be shared

Any RYFT game pasted into a post on X or a Telegram chat becomes a playable game inside the post or chat itself: nothing to download, nothing to install, no account, no store page. Because the game travels to wherever its audience already is, the creator’s token travels with it.

A Home for Game Developers

The launch reflects Innovation City’s ambition to make Ras Al Khaimah a home for the next generation of game developers, with companies based in the free zone able to build on RYFT’s technology.

"AI is changing how games are made. What once took months and a full studio, a small team or even a single creator can now achieve in hours,” said Anas Hijjawi, acting CEO of Innovation City. "That shift opens the industry to a new generation of developers, and we want them building in Ras Al Khaimah. SPARQ is exactly the kind of company Innovation City was created to support, and one we’re proud to see launch from here."

"Every launchpad before this one shipped the token and promised the product," said Christoffer Wilhelmsen, COO and co-founder of SPARQ. "We did it the other way round: ten thousand people signed up to build games on RYFT before the token existed, and now every one of those games can carry its own token, playable inside a post on X. We built that from Innovation City, Ras Al Khaimah, on Robinhood Chain, because that is where the next hundred million people will hold a token for the first time."

RYFT is available now at ryft.fun, the only official RYFT portal, and on X at x.com/RYFTCORP.

RYFT GAMES Season 01, a $50,000 competition for games built on RYFT, is open for entries until November 8, 2026.