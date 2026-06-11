Inside the UAE's $30 bn AI bet: where Stargate, Innovation City and the GCC's compute map intersect

There are moments in technology history when the window between infrastructure being built and founders being able to build on top of it is measured in months, not years. The UAE is in that window right now. And for founders paying attention, the question is not whether to move, it is whether they are moving fast enough.

Construction on Stargate UAE is now well underway in Abu Dhabi - the most ambitious AI infrastructure project ever attempted outside the United States. The campus will span 19.2 square kilometres, consume up to five gigawatts of power, and is being developed by Khazna Data Centres, a unit of G42, alongside OpenAI, Oracle, NVIDIA, Cisco, and SoftBank. UAE AI Minister Omar Al Olama described it as proof of the UAE's ability to build things "that no one has the audacity to dream of" - a project central to the country's plans to build global partnerships in AI. The first phase is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2026.

That is not a distant horizon. That is this year.

The infrastructure is here. The builders are next

Stargate is the headline, but it is not the whole story. From the start of 2026 to the end of 2029, Microsoft will spend more than $7.9 billion in the UAE on AI and cloud infrastructure, part of a total commitment that brings its UAE investment to $15.2 billion since 2023, announced at an official meeting between Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and Microsoft President Brad Smith. Microsoft, AWS, and Google Cloud all now have established infrastructure in the country. The UAE is not auditioning to be an AI hub. It already is one.

The broader GCC is moving in the same direction, with the same conviction. Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE are each making sovereign, generational bets on AI as the foundation of their next economies. The physical foundation of an AI-native region is being laid across the Gulf simultaneously and at a pace the world has not seen outside the United States.

The scale of what is being built creates something rare - a moment where the infrastructure is ahead of the applications. For founders, that gap is not a problem. It is the opportunity.

Innovation City: where the ecosystem takes shape

For a founder building an AI-native product, the convergence of infrastructure at scale, genuine mass adoption, and a government actively seeking solutions is rare. Historically, it has described only one place at a time. Silicon Valley in the 1990s built the internet era. The UAE in 2026 is building the AI era.

Every era of technological transformation has had a place where the ecosystem crystallised - where the infrastructure, the ambition, and the human energy converged into something founders could actually build inside. Innovation City Ras Al Khaimah, the UAE's first AI-powered free zone, is being built to be that place. Purpose-built for the industries the UAE's national infrastructure was designed to serve AI, Web3, robotics, gaming, healthtech, and the technologies that have not been named yet.

Under CEO Paul Dawalibi, Innovation City operates on a simple conviction: that founders who will define the next decade deserve an environment designed around their ambitions, not inherited from a previous era. That means speed of incorporation, depth of community, clarity of regulation, and the full backing of a sovereign government that has already decided which direction the future is going.

This is not a free zone waiting for the world to arrive. It is an ecosystem being built in step with the UAE's AI ambition - from the ground up, with intent, at exactly the right moment.

The window is defined, not permanent

The UAE government is not waiting to see how AI develops before deciding how to deploy it. The decisions are already made. The budgets are already committed. The timeline is already public.

That creates a specific and bounded opportunity for founders. The companies that establish themselves now - before the application layer is crowded, before the best categories are claimed - are the ones that will grow alongside the UAE's AI buildout rather than compete for space within it.

The infrastructure is built. The demand is real. The moment is now.