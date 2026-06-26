Innovation City, Ras Al Khaimah hosts Tulpar Global Taxation seminar on crypto tax compliance

Innovation City, Ras Al Khaimah's free zone for the companies defining the next era of technology, hosted an exclusive seminar on crypto taxation compliance on Thursday, June 26, 2026, in partnership with Tulpar Global Taxation, an FTA-approved tax firm.

The session, titled: "Navigating Crypto Taxation: Stay Compliant Across Personal and Business Crypto Activities," brought together investors, entrepreneurs, business owners, finance professionals, and crypto market participants for a focused, practical conversation on how cryptocurrency activities are treated under the UAE's evolving tax framework, and what individuals and organisations must do to remain compliant.

The seminar was led by Ezat Alnajm, CEO, FTA Certified Tax Agent and ICA Specialist in Financial Crime Risk in Cryptocurrencies at Tulpar Global Taxation, whose expertise spans corporate tax, VAT, and digital asset compliance. Alnajm walked attendees through the realities of crypto taxation in the UAE, a framework that is more nuanced than its tax-free reputation suggests. While individual investors benefit from zero personal income tax and no capital gains tax on passive crypto holdings, businesses engaged in crypto trading, mining, exchange services, or related commercial activity are subject to the UAE's 9 per cent federal corporate tax on taxable income. Certain crypto services also attract 5 per cent VAT under Cabinet Decision No. 100, which clarifies the VAT treatment of virtual assets and related transactions.

Central to the session was the upcoming implementation of the Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework, known as CARF, an OECD-developed international standard requiring automatic exchange of tax-relevant information on crypto transactions between participating tax authorities globally. Its implementation marks a significant shift in how digital asset activity is monitored across borders, and signals that operating in the crypto space now demands the same level of tax rigour as any other commercial activity.

“The UAE is leading global Web3 innovation, but with the upcoming implementation of the Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF), strategic tax structuring is now a necessity,” said Ezat Alnajm, CEO and certified tax agent. “Through our seminar at Innovation City, we aim to demystify these evolving global standards, giving businesses and investors the exact clarity they need to fulfill corporate tax obligations and scale their crypto activities with absolute confidence.”

The event opened with a keynote presentation by Alnajm, followed by an interactive Q&A session, and complimentary one-on-one tax consultation sessions, giving attendees both the knowledge and the direct professional access to act on it immediately.

By hosting Tulpar Global Taxation, a firm that operates out of Innovation City's own business centre in Ras Al Khaimah, this seminar reflects the ecosystem's ongoing commitment to ensuring the companies it supports are not only technologically ambitious, but operationally sound and globally compliant. As the UAE continues to strengthen its position as a global hub for Web3 and digital asset ventures, regulatory readiness is no longer a back-office concern. It is a foundation for sustainable growth.