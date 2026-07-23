Innovation City Ras Al Khaimah attracts UK's most awarded PC manufacturer Chillblast for GCC expansion

Innovation City Ras Al Khaimah has attracted Chillblast, the UK's most awarded PC manufacturer, to establish its GCC base within the UAE’s premier AI-powered free zone. The move marks another milestone in Innovation City's mission to bring the world’s most ambitious technology companies to Ras Al Khaimah - creating the ecosystem where companies shaping the future of AI, gaming and advanced computing can establish, innovate and scale from the region.

As the GCC accelerates its investment in artificial intelligence, gaming and digital infrastructure, Chillblast's decision reflects a broader shift: global technology companies are no longer viewing the region solely as a market to serve, but as a place to build from.

For years, premium technology brands have entered the GCC through traditional distribution models. Innovation City is changing that equation by creating an environment where companies can establish meaningful regional operations, access specialised infrastructure and become part of an ecosystem designed around the industries defining the next decade.

Innovation City: Built for the companies defining the future

Innovation City was built for the companies shaping the future. Unlike conventional free zones, it was purpose-built around artificial intelligence, gaming, robotics, healthtech and emerging technologies - providing businesses with the infrastructure, ecosystem and speed required to operate at the frontier of innovation.

With the UAE’s first sovereign AI data centre within a free zone, alongside a growing community of AI-native companies, Innovation City provides technology leaders with the infrastructure and ecosystem needed to build, collaborate and scale from the UAE.

For Chillblast, that alignment was decisive. The company will establish its GCC regional base at Innovation City, assembling high-performance AI, gaming and professional computing systems closer to customers across the Gulf. Every system will carry the “Made in Innovation City” mark, representing local assembly and the company's long-term commitment to the UAE and the wider GCC technology ecosystem.

“The future of technology will not be defined by where companies have historically operated, but by where the right ecosystems are being built,” said Paul Dawalibi, CEO of Innovation City. “At Innovation City, we are creating an environment where global technology leaders can establish, innovate and scale from the region. Chillblast’s decision to build here is a powerful example of what happens when world-class companies have access to the infrastructure, talent, and ambition needed to shape the next era of computing.”

A brand built on proof

Chillblast arrives in the GCC with a reputation built through engineering excellence, independent recognition and decades of delivering high-performance systems for organisations where reliability is non-negotiable.

Recognised as the UK's most awarded PC manufacturer, Chillblast designs and hand-builds premium systems for gaming, AI, content creation and professional applications. Its technology is trusted by organisations including Aston Martin, Williams Racing, Red Bull and the Royal Air Force, alongside leading games developers, research institutions and enterprises requiring uncompromising performance.

These relationships are built on years of precision engineering and rigorous testing. Through its presence at Innovation City, Chillblast will bring that same standard closer to customers across the GCC.

“Ras Al Khaimah gives us the perfect base to bring premium British computing to a market that has been waiting for it,” said Scott Brenchley, CEO of Chillblast. “We are here to build locally - assembling the high-performance systems that will help power the region's gaming and AI ambitions, right here, for the people and organisations who need them most.”

The GCC's next era of advanced computing

Chillblast's arrival at Innovation City represents more than the expansion of a global technology brand. It reflects the GCC's growing position as a destination where advanced computing, artificial intelligence and digital innovation are being built.

Every system carrying the “Made in Innovation City” mark will represent more than local assembly. It will signal Ras Al Khaimah's emergence as a place where global technology companies come not only to access the region, but to help shape its future from within it.