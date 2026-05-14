Innovation City and ENTA launch UAE's first home purchase with trade license

Innovation City, the UAE’s premier AI-powered free zone, and ENTA Mina, a residential development by ENTA, has announced a partnership that doesn’t just move the needle, it rewrites the entire operating system for how ambitious people build lives and legacies.

Buyers at ENTA Mina will receive a full trade licence at the exact moment of purchase. Homeownership and business ownership now begin on the same day, in the same transaction, inside one of the world’s most ambitious innovation ecosystems. This is not a policy tweak. This is a paradigm shift.

For decades, building a life and building a business were two separate, exhausting journeys. Two piles of paperwork. Two sets of approvals. Two lifetimes of friction. That ends today. The second you sign for your home in ENTA Mina, you are already a licensed entrepreneur in Innovation City - with zero waiting, zero bureaucracy, and zero compromise.

Innovation City and ENTA didn’t just build it first. They built it right.

“Ras Al Khaimah has never been content to follow,” said Paul Dawalibi, CEO of Innovation City Ras Al Khaimah. “While other cities debate the future of work and living, we are obliterating the gap between them. This isn’t a housing upgrade with a side of business. This is the complete reimagination of what it means to own a home in the 21st century. Your signature doesn’t just give you four walls - it gives you wings. We are not waiting for the future to arrive in Ras Al Khaimah. We are writing it.”

Bass Ackermann, founder of ENTA, added: “The people buying into ENTA Mina are builders, founders and creators. Partnering with Innovation City means we can hand them a home and a business platform in the same transaction. It’s the first time a residential purchase in the UAE has come with a free trade license and visa, and it’s a genuinely useful thing to offer the kind of person ENTA is designed for.”

What comes with your home:

Investor visa: Legally reside, work and operate in the UAE with seamless relocation support; with the flexibility to register in the name of the homeowner, or extend to tenants for landlords looking to stand out from the crowd.

Trade license: Instant access to over 1,500 approved activities across AI, Web3, gaming, robotics, healthtech, and every industry shaping tomorrow.

Blockchain-verified business identity: The world’s first sovereign, cryptographically secure on-chain digital identity - your business recognised instantly, globally, without intermediaries.

Full access to Innovation City HQ: Premium collaborative workspace, offices, creative studios, and a living network of visionaries, investors, and fellow builders.

ENTA Mina Waterfront Living : ENTA's debut residential development- 120 design-led residences (studios, 1BR & 2BR, 347–1,418 sq ft) starting from Dh950,000 on Hayat Island, complete with flex workspace, waterfront promenade, fitness centre with infrared saunas and cold plunges, residents’ lounge, library, chef’s kitchen hosting room, pools, and vibrant shared spaces purpose-built for the people who refuse to separate life from legacy.

Exclusive access to co-working space: Free access to operate from new state-of-the-art co-working space being delivered as part of the ENTA Masterplan.

Unmatched Ras Al Khaimah advantage: 100 per cent foreign ownership, zero personal income tax, world-class infrastructure, and an exceptional quality of life at a fraction of the cost of any regional or global innovation capital.

Live. Launch. Lead

Innovation City and ENTA are giving you the keys to launch your entrepreneurial journey the moment you move in. What was once a privilege reserved for the few is now the new standard in Ras Al Khaimah.

Most cities talk about supporting entrepreneurs. They build innovation districts, launch accelerators, and publish strategies. Then they ask you to wait. The UAE does not wait. Ras Al Khaimah does not wait. Innovation City has already built the infrastructure, activated the ecosystem, removed every barrier between ambition and action - and now, through this partnership, eliminated the final wall between your life and your legacy.

The gap between having an idea and being legally empowered to act on it is now the time it takes to buy a home.

This is what it looks like when a nation decides to back its people; not with promises, but with action. Not with incremental change, but with a complete reinvention of what’s possible. This changes everything.