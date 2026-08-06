Innovation City accelerates global expansion through strategic partnership with Onelink Solutions

Innovation City, the UAE’s premier AI-powered free zone established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah, has announced the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Onelink Solutions, marking a significant milestone in expanding its international reach and connecting global businesses with opportunities in the UAE.

Through this strategic partnership, Onelink Solutions will serve as Innovation City’s international representative partner in key European markets, including London, United Kingdom, and Bucharest, Romania, creating new channels for entrepreneurs, investors, and innovation-driven companies seeking to establish and grow their businesses in the UAE.

The partnership represents a major step in Innovation City’s vision to build a globally connected platform for the companies of tomorrow - enabling international businesses to access a future-ready ecosystem designed to accelerate growth, simplify market entry, and support long-term success from Ras Al Khaimah.

The official MoU signing ceremony took place at Innovation City Free Zone in Ras Al Khaimah, bringing together representatives from both organisations to formalise the strategic partnership.

With its international presence and expertise in supporting businesses entering the UAE market, Onelink Solutions will play a key role in connecting European entrepreneurs and investors with the free zone’s ecosystem, providing trusted guidance throughout their expansion journey.

Innovation City provides a flexible environment for technology companies, digital businesses, consultants, media companies, e-commerce ventures, and innovation-led organisations seeking to establish a presence in the UAE. Through a combination of business-friendly solutions, strategic partnerships, and an innovation-focused ecosystem, the free zone is enabling companies to move beyond traditional business setup and build for global scale.

“We are not just building a free zone; we are building a global platform for the companies of tomorrow,” said Paul Dawalibi, CEO of Innovation City. “By expanding our international presence, we are creating new pathways for entrepreneurs to launch, grow, and innovate from Ras Al Khaimah, while advancing our vision of making Innovation City a destination where the world’s most ambitious companies can build the future.”

Through the partnership, Onelink Solutions will support international businesses with end-to-end advisory services, including company formation guidance, corporate structuring, banking assistance, visa support, and ongoing business solutions to help companies establish and scale successfully in the UAE.

“Our partnership with Innovation City represents a shared vision of making the UAE more accessible to entrepreneurs around the world,” said Stefan Loredan, founder of Onelink Solutions. “By combining our international presence with Innovation City’s ecosystem, we can provide businesses with the confidence, support, and local expertise they need to establish and grow successfully in the UAE.”

The collaboration forms part of Innovation City’s broader strategy to establish a global network of trusted partners and strengthen Ras Al Khaimah’s position as a destination for innovation, entrepreneurship, and international investment.

By connecting global markets with the UAE’s growing innovation economy, Innovation City continues to build the infrastructure, partnerships, and opportunities needed for the next generation of businesses to thrive.