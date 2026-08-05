From adoption to institutional readiness: How the UAE is building the infrastructure for digital assets

Everyone talks about institutional adoption in digital assets, but the harder question is what had to be built before institutions could participate.

A decade ago, the interest already existed. Bitcoin demonstrated that a decentralised digital asset could operate on a global scale, while blockchain technology attracted attention from banks, asset managers and governments. Investors recognised the potential of a new asset class and financial infrastructure.

Yet most institutions still could not allocate meaningful capital. The obstacle was an incomplete operating model. Regulatory frameworks were still evolving, institutional custody was developing and exchanges faced governance, liquidity and counterparty challenges. Professional settlement, market surveillance and standardised reporting were either limited or missing.

An institution could believe in the opportunity and still be unable to approve the exposure. That distinction remains central to understanding how digital assets are becoming part of the financial system.

Adoption versus institutional readiness

Adoption measures whether individuals and businesses are using digital assets. Institutional readiness measures whether regulated financial institutions can hold, trade, settle, finance, report and govern those assets within established legal, operational and risk frameworks.

Institutionalisation does not remove market risk. Instead, it reduces the surrounding legal, operational, custody, settlement and counterparty risks to levels that professional investors can assess and manage.

For institutions, the key question is no longer only whether digital assets have potential, but whether the surrounding ecosystem provides the regulatory clarity, infrastructure and governance required for participation.

Building the foundations for institutional participation

The development of digital assets has been an iterative process. Technology demonstrated what was possible, market demand encouraged regulatory development and clearer rules gave financial and technology companies confidence to build infrastructure.

This is where the UAE’s approach stands out.

The country has translated its interest in emerging technology into regulation, financial infrastructure, investment and an environment designed to attract companies and talent.

Over recent years, the UAE has developed frameworks covering virtual assets, custody and payment services, providing greater clarity for businesses and investors. Regulatory authorities, including the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) and the Central Bank of the UAE, have contributed to creating clearer frameworks for digital asset activities, allowing the sector to develop under appropriate oversight.

Together, these measures address digital assets across investment markets, virtual asset services, banking and payments, creating the foundations needed for long-term institutional participation.

Evidence of growing institutional confidence

The UAE’s progress is increasingly reflected in institutional participation. As regulatory frameworks have matured, global financial institutions and digital asset service providers have expanded their presence in the country, offering institutional-grade custody, banking and virtual asset services under the oversight of relevant authorities.

Institutional capital has also followed, with global investors increasingly accessing digital assets through regulated structures and strategic investments, reflecting growing confidence in the sector and the supporting infrastructure being developed.

These developments represent different stages of institutionalisation, including regulated custody, licensed financial services, strategic investment and participation through traditional financial products.

While institutional digital asset markets have developed globally, the UAE has distinguished itself through the speed and coordination with which it has built the regulatory, commercial and capital foundations required to support them.

The next stage: liquidity, banking and business infrastructure

Regulation allows participation. Custody provides security. Liquidity makes participation viable.

Institutional investors require reliable liquidity, efficient settlement infrastructure, banking access and risk management tools before committing meaningful capital. As the ecosystem matures, strengthening these foundations will further support the UAE’s position as a regional and international digital asset hub.

Institutional readiness is not built only through regulation. It also depends on the wider business environment that allows technology companies, founders and investors to establish and scale.

The UAE’s broader innovation ecosystem plays an important role in supporting emerging industries by helping businesses establish operations, access commercial networks and connect with new opportunities across technology sectors.

Company establishment and financial authorisation remain separate processes. A commercial licence enables businesses to operate within their permitted scope, while regulated financial and virtual asset activities require approval from the relevant authorities. Maintaining this distinction strengthens confidence in the ecosystem and ensures that innovation develops alongside appropriate supervision.

Building through market cycles

Institutional adoption is downstream of infrastructure.

Investment flows and market activity can demonstrate interest, but institutional readiness is tested over time through resilient markets, reliable services and effective governance.

The UAE has built many of the foundations required for regulated institutional participation: regulatory frameworks, licensed operators, custody solutions, business infrastructure and global talent.

Retail adoption showed that digital assets had a market. Institutional readiness will determine whether they become an enduring part of the financial system.

The UAE is building the infrastructure on which that next phase can run.

This article was contributed by Anton Golub (LinkedIn). He is a four-time founder and digital-asset executive with more than 15 years of experience across quantitative trading, market making, exchanges and institutional crypto markets. He began his career in high-frequency FX research and trading before co-founding Lykke and Trust Square and founding flovtec, a Swiss digital-asset market maker. Currently, Golub is Head of Exchange GTM at Forte, where he leads trader acquisition, launch markets, liquidity, market-maker relationships, institutional business development and partnerships for Forte’s new perpetuals DEX across crypto and real-world assets.

And Dr Demetrios Zamboglou (LinkedIn) is a fintech leader with nearly two decades of experience spanning forex, digital assets, behavioural finance and global financial markets. Throughout his career, he has led growth, strategy and innovation at some of the industry's leading regulated firms, including CFI, Exinity and Libertex. As CEO of BitDelta Group, he is focused on building a next-generation fintech ecosystem that delivers secure, accessible and institution-grade digital asset solutions to retail and institutional clients worldwide.