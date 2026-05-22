Everyone is racing to build AI games - almost no one is building good ones

In my earlier piece, I argued for Gaming’s TikTok moment - the convergence of AI, creator tools and market demand that will open game creation up to hundreds of millions of people. The opportunity is real and it is massive, and predictably many are now racing to capture it. But the core insight of that piece was that AI handles production, not design. The creator’s judgment is the irreducible part. That distinction is exactly where most of the current AI game tools fail.

The problem is that most of them are building the wrong thing. The current wave of AI game generators shares a common (and on the surface, appealing) pitch: Describe a game, get a game. It sounds like the future. But if you are like me and you have actually played any of the games these tools produce then you already know the problem. They are not good games. They are shallow hype moments where the demo is the product and where there is no depth beyond a short first impression before you close the tab not to return.

The reason that these AI game tools produce bad games is not that AI is incapable. It’s that these companies skipped a step. They went straight to the magic trick - type a prompt, get a game - without building the infrastructure underneath. A game engine is one of the most complex pieces of software that exists. Rendering, physics, networking, audio, deployments are all interconnected systems that must work together seamlessly. Current AI game tools either bolt onto existing engines that were never designed for it or skip the engine entirely to generate something that barely qualifies as a game. When the prompt asks for multiplayer, the underlying system has no real notion of netcode and its complexity. When the creator wants to ship to a console, there is no build pipeline. When iteration starts, every change requires regenerating from scratch because nothing is flexible underneath. Neither approach will produce games worth playing and for this reason they will ultimately fail. For this space to succeed the games created with AI tools must be games that players actually enjoy.

So then how do we achieve good games with the use of AI? By removing the technical barriers, not by removing the creator. A game built in a weekend by a creator shaping every aspect of the player experience will produce games worth playing and sharing. This requires more than another thin AI wrapper over existing tools. In order to achieve this, one needs to completely reimagine what it means to create games. It requires a game engine specifically built for a new era of gaming that keeps the creator in the driver’s seat while AI handles things under the hood. Someone who decides if the combat should feel heavy or snappy. Whether the reward cycle should be faster or slower.

The opportunity I described in my last article is real and it is coming: a convergence of gaming and the creator economy that will define the next decade of digital entertainment. The platform that captures this market won’t be the one that generates games the fastest. It will be the one whose creators ship games that players keep playing. Getting the balance right will produce an explosion of games that people love, play and share. Getting it wrong produces a flood of AI-generated noise burning out creators and players alike.

This means an engine that handles the full stack. Not just code generation but multiplayer, cross-platform publishing, monetisation and the kind of visual quality that makes a game feel worth your time. It means the AI doesn’t just respond to a single prompt but rather works alongside the creators throughout the entire process of building, testing, adjusting and iterating. The AI should be less magic button and more an incredibly capable co-pilot allowing anyone with an idea to quickly and simply create a playable experience.

The obvious counterargument is that existing incumbents such as Unity and Unreal will simply integrate AI deeply enough to capture this market on their own. They might. But these are engines that were architected before AI existed, where every system assumes a human team operating the toolchain. Bolting AI onto that surface produces something that helps studios move faster. It does not produce the inversion that puts a single creator on equal footing with a studio. That inversion requires the engine itself to be designed around AI as a first-class participant, not an add-on.

This is why we started SPARQ. Not to build the fastest AI game generator or to win a demo competition, but to build the engine that captures this moment. It is a fundamentally harder and more complex product to build than a prompt-to-build game tool. It requires building the first major commercial game engine purpose-built for AI-native creation and weaving AI into every layer, where creators have full control and where the games that come out the other end are games that people want to play. It is a bigger bet and a much longer road than hopping on the bandwagon and shipping another prompt-to-game wrapper. But to us, it is the only road that leads somewhere worth going. The future of AI in gaming is extraordinary, but only for those building something real that can support it.

This article was contributed by Christoffer Wilhelmsen, he is the COO and Co-Founder of SPARQ, the AI-native game engine headquartered in the UAE. A serial entrepreneur with a track record of scaling ventures to commercial success, he leads SPARQ's operations, fundraising, and business development. Christoffer has steered the company from early concept through a $2.5 million self-funded development phase to a 20+ global engineering team and a 6,000-strong creator waitlist, positioning SPARQ for its $8.5 million seed round with participation from leading US venture firms. His focus now is scaling SPARQ from beta to global launch, with a commercial strategy built around the 250 million content creators currently locked out of game development. Originally from Norway, he is a vocal advocate for the Middle East as a launchpad for globally ambitious tech companies and brings deep cross-border experience to SPARQ's expansion strategy. He is based in Dubai, UAE.