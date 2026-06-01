AI is not broken, it is still being built

Every technology that has ever reshaped the world went through a period where it worked well enough to be useful, but not yet well enough to be fully trusted. The internet had security problems. Mobile had connectivity gaps. AI has hallucinations.

That is not an indictment. It is a development stage.

What hallucinations actually tell us

When an AI model generates something inaccurate; a fabricated statistic, a reference that does not exist, a conclusion that does not follow; it is not malfunctioning in the traditional sense. It is doing exactly what it was designed to do: produce fluent, contextually plausible responses. The gap is between how the technology works today and the much higher standard that real-world deployment demands.

That gap is what the next generation of AI builders is closing.

The most capable models currently produce errors at rates that vary widely depending on the task, the context and the architecture. Straightforward, well-grounded queries perform well. Open-ended reasoning across unfamiliar territory performs less reliably. Understanding that distinction and building products that account for it, is what separates companies that deploy AI responsibly from those that deploy it recklessly.

This is not a reason to slow down. It is a reason to build smarter.

The real opportunity inside the problem

Every limitation in a foundational technology creates a market. The builders who understand that are already moving.

Companies are developing new approaches that ground AI responses in verified, structured data sources rather than relying solely on the model's training. Others are building evaluation layers, automated systems that score output quality before anything reaches a user. Some are rethinking the architecture entirely, designing AI that is explicit about what it knows and what it does not, rather than filling every gap with something that sounds like an answer.

Each of these is a product. A company. A category.

The hallucination challenge is not a warning sign for the AI industry. It is a starting gun for the next wave of innovation within it; and the teams working on reliability, verification and trust infrastructure are among the most important builders in the space right now.

Where this work is happening

The UAE is not observing this evolution from a distance. For the second consecutive year, it leads the world in AI adoption, not because the ecosystem moved fast without thinking, but because it moved fast with intention. Policy, infrastructure and institutional investment have aligned to create an environment where serious technology companies can build seriously.

At Innovation City, we see this directly. The companies coming through our doors are not asking whether to build with AI. They are asking how to build with AI in ways that hold up in production, at scale, under scrutiny. They are working on the reliability layer. The trust layer. The verification layer. The parts of the stack that make AI deployable in healthcare, in finance, in legal services, in any environment where accuracy is not optional.

That work requires more than a good model. It requires the right environment - the right licencing framework, the right community of peers and proximity to a market that is already operating at the frontier.

The builders who get this right will define the decade

Every major technology earns trust the same way: through the work of the people who refuse to accept its current limitations as permanent. The internet became secure because engineers made it secure. Mobile became reliable because networks were built to make it reliable. AI will become trustworthy for the same reason, because the right builders decided that was the problem worth solving.

That work is underway. And increasingly, it is being done right here.

This article was contributed by Innovation City Ecosystem.