Students in the UAE now carry a tutor that never sleeps.

The Ministry of Education added artificial intelligence to the public-school curriculum from the 2025-26 academic year, from kindergarten to Grade 12. Outside the classroom, AI tools sit in students’ pockets. Yet most public conversation about AI in education still circles one question: how do we stop students from using it to cheat?

That question matters, but it hides a bigger one.

The skill AI cannot carry

AI can now answer almost anything a student asks. It can draft the plan, list the risks and propose the budget.

What it cannot do is carry the consequence of a decision. When a plan fails, the AI loses nothing. The person who made the call loses the money, the reputation and the audience.

That changes what education needs to teach. Judgement, the ability to weigh advice, test an assumption and own the outcome, is now the essential skill. And a lecture struggles to teach it.

Why students need to fail safely

Judgement grows through decisions and their results. That is where simulation earns its place. A well-designed simulation lets students make real decisions, live with the results and try again, with no real money or real people at risk.

Failure is part of the value. Research suggests students who struggle with a problem before receiving instruction build a deeper understanding than those who start with the method. Education scholar Manu Kapur calls this productive failure.

The role of AI matters too. It works best beside the exercise, not inside it. It can question an assumption or suggest a check, but it should not make the decision for the student.

Putting the idea to the test

Last month, Innovation City brought project management students to Ras Al Khaimah for Save the Festival, an interactive AI and project risk challenge designed and built by Titan Digital Marketing, a company licensed at Innovation City.

Each student ran a fictional outdoor music festival with Dh 1.8 million and 240 days to deliver it. They could ask an AI tool to challenge their thinking, but only their own committed decisions moved the game forward.

Plans that looked sound ran out of money, oversold the venue or lost the headline act. Then students found a loophole, offering performers a fee of Dh 100 to keep their festivals solvent. Teams game real projects too: they hit the metric and miss the goal. In the next version of the simulation, an artist offered Dh100 declines.

Why simulations are now within reach

Until recently, a custom simulation belonged to institutions with studio budgets. AI-assisted development has changed that. A simulation can now be built around one course, one cohort and one learning outcome.

The harder task is knowing what to build: which decision students need to practise, and which consequence will teach it. Educators hold that knowledge. Technology companies hold the speed to build. Innovation ecosystems such as Innovation City bring the two into the same room.

The next step

The UAE has already committed to teaching every student what AI is. Now students also need to learn what to do when the answer arrives and the decision is still theirs.

AI can draft the plan. Only the student can own it.

Kaan Bozoglu contributed this article. He is a digital marketing and AI strategist with more than 25 years of international experience across Canada, the USA, Hong Kong, Turkey and the UAE. He founded Titan Digital Marketing in Canada in 2008, expanded it into the US in 2014 and launched its UAE operations in 2025, now based at Innovation City Ras Al Khaimah. As Director, he leads the agency's search, AI visibility and marketing strategy work for clients across four markets, alongside a growing practice in AI-assisted learning simulations. He also serves as Program Director at Istanbul Finance Institute, where he teaches AI strategy.