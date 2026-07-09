AI and gaming: The first industry where creativity still leads

Every wave of automation has the same shape. It arrives, it takes the most repeatable work first, and the people who thrive are the ones the machine cannot copy. AI is the largest wave we have seen yet, and across most industries it will follow that shape exactly: fewer people, more output, the worker steadily written out. Gaming is about to break the pattern, and it is worth understanding why.

The rule underneath all of this is simple. In industries where the value of the work lives in the result rather than in the human who made it, AI will replace the human. Nobody opens a spreadsheet to admire the accountant's taste. Nobody reads a shipping manifest for the author's voice. In those jobs the worker was always the cost of reaching the output, and AI is very good at removing costs. Most of the economy is built this way, which is why most of the economy is about to feel it.

That logic falls apart in games, because in games you cannot keep the result and lose the person. The result is the person. A game is worth playing only because someone with taste decided what belonged in it and what did not, where the tension sits, when to surprise you, why one idea is fun and its neighbour is dead on arrival. That judgment is the product. Everything beneath it, all the engineering and asset-building, is just the production line that carries it to the player.

Gaming is the rare industry where the wave lands the right way up. In most fields automation takes the work and the worker with it. In games it takes only the bottom layer, the production line, and leaves the judgment on top untouched. The grind that kept millions of creative people out is the very thing the machine is best at removing, and what it leaves behind is the part that was always the point: deciding what to make, and why anyone should play it.

It is easy to forget how high that barrier used to be. Angry Birds, a game a toddler can play, was Rovio's fifty-second game and still took a small team eight months and over $100,000 to finish. That is what stood between an idea and a finished game, and it is why making games stayed the preserve of studios. Bringing that barrier down is the real promise of AI here, which is why it stings that most of the industry is bringing it down the wrong way.

Here is where I part ways with most of the field. The dominant bet in AI gaming today is to cut the human out as fast as possible: one prompt in, a finished "game" out. I think that is the wrong bet, and an expensive one. Not because the technology cannot produce something, but because what comes out is a game in name only, hollow at the point where the taste was supposed to be. Nobody wants to play it, and nobody enjoyed making it either. You take the two best things about games, the joy of playing and the joy of building, and delete them both.

The point of AI in games is not to replace the creator, but to free them. It should take the grind and hand back time, take the technical wall and hand back reach, so the person with the idea can spend everything they have on the part only they can do. Done right, one creator with AI is not a smaller studio, it is a bigger one: a single person a hundred times more capable, with their taste still steering every choice. That is the whole trick, and it is the opposite of prompt-and-pray.

That is the bet we make at SPARQ. We did not build a prompt box that hands you a game and hopes you like it. We built the engine underneath, so it takes the entire production line off the creator's plate and leaves every creative decision on it. One person can make what used to take a studio, and still be the author of all of it. The grind is the machine's job. The game is yours.

At the start I said gaming would break the pattern of every automation wave before it, and that it was worth understanding why. This is why. Everywhere else, AI is quietly draining the value out of the human. In games it is about to pour it back, by taking the grind and leaving the genius. The worker does not get written out. The worker gets the best tools this medium has ever had, and the final say over what to build with them. The machine takes the production line. The person keeps everything that made it worth doing. That is the bet we make at SPARQ, based at Innovation City in Ras Al Khaimah, and it is the only one worth making.

This article was contributed by Christoffer Wilhelmsen, he is the COO and Co-Founder of SPARQ, the AI-native game engine headquartered in the UAE. A serial entrepreneur with a track record of scaling ventures to commercial success, he leads SPARQ's operations, fundraising, and business development. Christoffer has steered the company from early concept through a $2.5 million self-funded development phase to a 20+ global engineering team and a 6,000-strong creator waitlist, positioning SPARQ for its $8.5 million seed round with participation from leading US venture firms. His focus now is scaling SPARQ from beta to global launch, with a commercial strategy built around the 250 million content creators currently locked out of game development. Originally from Norway, he is a vocal advocate for the Middle East as a launchpad for globally ambitious tech companies and brings deep cross-border experience to SPARQ's expansion strategy. He is based in Dubai, UAE.