Surge in aggregate demand fuels major expansion at Central Quarry & Mining

In response to a significant surge in demand for superior-grade aggregate across the region, Central Quarry & Mining (CQM) has announced a major expansion of its production capacity. The strategic upgrade comes as the construction and infrastructure sectors continue to accelerate, driving the need for high-quality raw materials.

The expansion project, already underway, will significantly boost CQM’s crushing and screening output, ensuring the company can meet both existing contracts and a growing pipeline of new projects. The move reinforces CQM’s position as a leading supplier of premium-grade aggregate for some of the Middle East’s most ambitious developments.

“We’re seeing increased demand from infrastructure and large-scale industrial clients who rely on the performance and consistency of our aggregate,” said Mohammed Ibrahim, customer relationship manager at Central Quarry & Mining.

“This capacity upgrade is not just about volume; it’s about staying ahead of expectations in a competitive market. Quarries across the region strive to consistently meet the UAE’s stringent quality standards, and we’re proud to be among the few that deliver reliably, every time.”

The expansion includes the addition of advanced material handling systems and a fleet of new earthmoving and heavy equipment from Galadari, further strengthening CQM’s ability to increase production and streamline delivery. With all quarrying activities - from blasting to crushing, screening, and final delivery to customer sites - managed fully in-house, CQM ensures complete control over quality and efficiency at every stage.

Industry observers note that CQM’s latest move comes at a critical time, as demand for aggregates in the GCC is reaching record highs. From massive urban expansions to new industrial zones, reliable access to high-density materials has become a cornerstone for progress; and CQM is stepping up to meet that challenge head-on.

Furthermore, CQM is part of D-Group UAE, a diversified business group with interests spanning logistics, industrial supply, and engineering solutions. Led by Vinod Damodaran and a highly experienced management team, the group’s integrated structure enables CQM to operate with agility, efficiency, and long-term vision.

With its operations strategically located in Kadra (Ras Al Khaimah), CQM supplies aggregates to many of the UAE’s most critical infrastructure developments, including highways, runways, ports, and large-scale urban projects. As the UAE presses forward with landmark initiatives such as UAE Vision 2031 and Dubai’s 2040 Urban Master Plan, demand for high-quality construction materials is set to remain strong. CQM’s ongoing expansion ensures it is well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of the sector and contribute meaningfully to the region’s growth.