Dubai residents can now report potholes, broken traffic lights on WhatsApp

Have you noticed any cracked road surfaces, worn-out pedestrian crossing lines, broken signals or traffic lights, or damaged bus shelters? You can now report any of these to Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) via WhatsApp.

The RTA's official WhatsApp number is +971 58 800 9090. Add this number to access RTA's Mahboub chatbot, where you can "conveniently report any damage related to infrastructure and public transport facilities across the emirate, including right-of-way, pavements, bus shelters, traffic signals, directional signs, and other infrastructure assets."

Mabhoub enables users to capture a photo and send it directly via WhatsApp, "streamlining the reporting process and encouraging residents and visitors to take an active role in the prompt detection of any damages," RTA said on Thursday.

The public can support the preservation of Dubai's cleanliness and aesthetic appeal by sending photos of any damaged infrastructure, which are forwarded to the relevant RTA departments for appropriate action.

Meera Al Shaikh, director of Customer Happiness at RTA's Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector, noted: "(Using) WhatsApp underscores RTA's commitment to enhancing community participation in reporting any damages…, while also strengthening RTA's corporate reputation. It further boosts engagement with the public by ensuring rapid responses to reports and feedback within record time."

Mahboub, meanwhile, is also used to pay for parking in Dubai, to check for updates, and get customer support.