UAE launches new Abu Dhabi-Fujairah bonded rail corridor to cut customs time

By prioritising customs clearance and offering added benefits to Etihad Rail customers, the corridor is expected to significantly improve trade efficiency

Published: Wed 1 Oct 2025, 1:32 PM

Dubai: Indian expat, working in mobile shop, wins $1 million

UAE's thriving café culture: Customers wait up to 1 hour to get into trending spots

Jaipur-Dubai passengers stranded as Air India Express cancels incoming flight

A new 'bonded rail corridor' has been launched between Khalifa Port in Abu Dhabi and Fujairah Terminals, following a preliminary agreement between key stakeholders.

This dedicated section of the rail network allows goods to be transported under customs control without the immediate payment of import or export duties. By prioritising customs clearance and offering added benefits to Etihad Rail customers, the corridor is expected to significantly improve the efficiency, safety, and integration of freight rail operations across the UAE.

The agreement was signed by Etihad Rail, Abu Dhabi Customs, Fujairah Customs, Abu Dhabi Ports Group, Fujairah Terminals, and Noatum Logistics during a high-level event attended by Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council and Chairman of Etihad Rail.

Sheikh Theyab hailed the launch as a key milestone in strengthening the UAE’s logistics and trade infrastructure. He noted that the corridor would reinforce the country’s position as a gateway for global trade and investment, while Etihad Rail continues to play a pivotal role in economic growth.

Multiple advantages

The new customs corridor will allow for the seamless movement of goods between Khalifa Port, Fujairah Terminals, and their respective free zones. One of the key benefits is reduced customs clearance times, made possible through coordinated pre-arrival customs procedures, with final formalities completed at the destination.

By connecting the two major ports via the UAE’s national railway network, the project also supports the safe and sustainable movement of goods. It will offer end-to-end logistics solutions, improving overall efficiency and giving customers competitive advantages, such as priority clearance in customs systems.

The bonded corridor will serve a variety of cargo types, including free zone goods, transit shipments, exports, and domestic trade between the emirates of Abu Dhabi and Fujairah.

Pilot operations 

Project partners also plan to expand the corridor to include additional train stations in the future, leveraging advanced technologies to introduce innovative services and enhanced competitiveness.

The initiative aligns with the UAE’s national strategies for sustainable transport, cutting-edge customs procedures, and global trade integration. By meeting international standards, the corridor is expected to further solidify the UAE’s position as a regional and global trade hub.