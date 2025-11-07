The UAE’s smallest emirate‭, ‬Ajman‭, ‬is showing huge growth in its real estate as both tourism and a growing population continue to fuel the boom‭.‬

According to Bayut‭, ‬in the first half of 2025‭, ‬Ajman’s real estate sector recorded a total transaction value of AED12.4‭ ‬billion‭. ‬

They said this was a 37%‭ ‬increase compared to the same period in 2024‭. ‬Ajman’s Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation logged 8,872‭ ‬transactions‭, ‬including 7,306‭ ‬trading deals worth more than AED8.4‭ ‬billion‭.‬

Among these‭, ‬the luxurious Al Zahia development was a leader in sales‭, ‬with its highest individual transaction valued at AED50‭ ‬million‭. ‬The growth has been on the rise since last year when the most popular districts such as Al Rashidiya and Ajman Downtown‭ ‬showed significant price increases‭.‬

January’s annual report for 2024‭ ‬cited popular districts witnessing substantial per-square-foot appreciation in apartment sale prices‭, ‬ranging from 6%‭ ‬to 48%‭, ‬mainly attributed to inventory increases and high demand for properties‭. ‬

“The villa segment also showed strong momentum in 2024‭, ‬backed by inventory influx and increased property demand‭. ‬Sales prices for houses in sought-after areas of Ajman recorded a general upward trajectory‭, ‬witnessing 7%‭ ‬to 65%‭ ‬hikes in average price-per-square-foot‭,‬”‭ ‬Bayut said‭. ‬

In January‭, ‬ValuStrat’s annual report for 2024‭ ‬echoed the optimism for the tiny coastal emirate‭: ‬“Ajman is still achieving strong numbers in terms of real estate transactions since the beginning of this year‭, ‬with strong growth compared to 2023‭.‬”

In August alone‭, ‬the Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation said transactions had reached AED414.2‭ ‬million with 155‭ ‬transactions in the month‭, ‬from both local and foreign investors‭. ‬Of that‭, ‬residential property was the top contributor with AED168‭ ‬million‭.‬

Family-centric communities continued to dominate the market with key areas attracting investors and tenants alike included Al Rashidiya‭, ‬Al Nuaimiya‭, ‬Al Yasmeen and Al Zahya‭.‬

Cherif Sleiman‭, ‬Chief‮ ‬Revenue Officer at Property Finder told Khaleej Times that data shows buy searches are up 45%‭ ‬year-on-year‭, ‬growing nearly four times faster than rental searches‭, ‬which signals a structural shift rather than a short-term spike‭.‬

“The emirate’s appeal lies in affordability and accessibility‭ ‬–‭ ‬prices are below those in Dubai or Abu Dhabi‭, ‬yet Ajman offers increasing lifestyle and infrastructure advantages‭,‬”‭ ‬Sleiman said‭. ‬“Developers have also scaled inventory sharply‭ (+‬126%‭ ‬YoY in buy listings‭), ‬meeting genuine end-user demand rather than speculation‭. ‬This combination of price appeal‭, ‬availability‭, ‬and confidence is fuelling record digital engagement‭, ‬with online searches rising 137%‭ ‬since 2021‭.‬”

Ajman offers lower entry points‭, ‬steady rental yields‭, ‬and a market still early in its maturity cycle‭, ‬which make the emirate a‭ ‬potential opportunity for both local and foreign investors‭. ‬

“While Dubai remains the country’s benchmark for liquidity and luxury‭, ‬Ajman’s emerging neighborhoods such as Ain Ajman‭, ‬Al Jurf Industrial‭, ‬and Al Raqaib are posting price gains of 60–78%‭ ‬year-on-year‭. ‬Ajman also benefits from proximity to Dubai and improved transport connectivity‭, ‬making it ideal for hybrid investors‭ ‬–‭ ‬those seeking both residential and income potential‭,‬”‭ ‬added Sleiman‭. ‬

Other factors have been contributing to the emirate’s growth‭. ‬Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi‭, ‬Director-General of the Ajman Tourism Development Department said‭: ‬“In recent years‭, ‬Ajman substantially developed its tourism sector‭, ‬achieving over AED 547‭ ‬million in tourist revenue in the previous year”‭, ‬the Emirate increasing its tourist inflow by eight per cent‭, ‬welcoming over 658,356‭ ‬visitors in 2024‭. ‬

A wider range of hotels and leisure offerings for visitors has helped boost the emirate’s profile‭. ‬Its eastern enclave on the Fujairah border also offers more nature and adventure activities to complement the coastal‭ ‬side of the emirate‭. ‬

There are currently 52‭ ‬hotels in Ajman‭, ‬with 4,315‭ ‬rooms of varying sizes and types‭, ‬equipped to accommodate large tourist inflows‭. ‬

“Moreover‭, ‬the emirate has emerged as an ideal destination for real estate investment due to competitive property pricing and the‭ ‬presence of high-quality real estate developments with modern amenities‭,‬”‭ ‬added Alhashmi‭. ‬“The synergistic growth of these key sectors is fuelling the emirate’s growth‭, ‬attracting investments from all around the globe‭.‬”

The growing population can also be seen in the emirate’s university‭. ‬Dr‭. ‬Karim Seghir‭, ‬Chancellor of Ajman University‭, ‬said that over the past decade‭, ‬Ajman University has experienced‭ ‬a substantial growth in student enrolment‭. ‬Last year‭, ‬Ajman University had the largest intake in the institution’s history‭, ‬with both domestic and international students from over 70‭ ‬countries‭. ‬

It is also attracting growing numbers of residents with its competitive rental market‭. ‬British expatriate Sally Wise has lived in Dubai for eight years but is increasingly feeling pushed out of the market as prices continue to soar and is planning to move‭ ‬north‭. ‬

Improving infrastructure has also played a role in attracting investors‭, ‬with ongoing upgrades to road links connecting Ajman to‭ ‬Sharjah and Dubai making commuting more viable‭. ‬

“The roads are really good now with both the 311‭ ‬and 611‭ ‬so it makes commuting to Dubai really easy‭,‬”‭ ‬she said‭. ‬Her rent this year increased from AED140,000‭ ‬to AED180,000‭ ‬in Business Bay and working in the northern end of the emirate‭, ‬she is prepared to make the shift‭.‬”

Ajman’s authorities are also working to modernise real estate regulations‭, ‬which has improved buyer confidence and eased transaction processes‭. ‬

“In Ajman I can live by the sea and as prices continue to rise I don’t see things changing any time soon and more and more of us will need to make this decision if we want to stay living in the UAE‭,‬”‭ ‬Wise added‭. ‬

“I don’t really like the areas around my workplace in Deira and I really don’t feel connected to Sharjah so I thought I would open my mind to something a little more slow and quiet‭, ‬and right by the beach‭ ‬which I couldn’t afford in Dubai‭.‬”‭ ‬

Bayut figures show that prices for Ajman’s Corniche for a two-bedroom apartment have risen by 2%‭ ‬to AED50,000‭ ‬per year‭, ‬still far lower than any beachside property in Dubai‭. ‬Bayut says the average rental value of two bedroom apartments is AED169,454‭ ‬per annum in Dubai‭.‬

Hamptons International says that Ajman and the northern emirates are now luring buyers away from the UAE’s two main cities‭, ‬Dubai and Abu Dhabi‭, ‬as investment diversifies‭, ‬from end-users to investors‭.‬

“Overall‭, ‬Ajman’s appeal lies in its pricing‭, ‬ease of access‭, ‬and relaxed coastal lifestyle‭. ‬These qualities continue to support steady demand‭, ‬particularly among value-focused investors and end-users looking for practical alternatives to larger markets nearby‭,‬”‭ ‬its H1‭ ‬report said‭. ‬

The analysis said that Ajman’s designated freehold areas‭, ‬including Emirates City and Ajman Corniche‭, ‬have continued to draw interest from both UAE residents‭ ‬and international buyers‭. ‬

“Prices remain among the lowest in the country‭, ‬with some apartments still available for under AED 300‭ ‬per square foot‭. ‬This has‭ ‬made Ajman appealing to investors seeking high rental returns‭, ‬which can reach between 8‭ ‬and 10‭ ‬percent gross in certain developments‭,‬”‭ ‬they said‭. ‬