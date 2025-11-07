Ajman's real estate ascent: Why people are moving to UAE's smallest Emirate

As the city accelerates its infrastructure, tourism, and amenities development, it is rapidly emerging as a major contender in the real estate market
The UAE’s smallest emirate, Ajman, is showing huge growth in its real estate as both tourism and a growing population continue to fuel the boom.
According to Bayut, in the first half of 2025, Ajman’s real estate sector recorded a total transaction value of AED12.4 billion.
They said this was a 37% increase compared to the same period in 2024. Ajman’s Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation logged 8,872 transactions, including 7,306 trading deals worth more than AED8.4 billion.
Among these, the luxurious Al Zahia development was a leader in sales, with its highest individual transaction valued at AED50 million. The growth has been on the rise since last year when the most popular districts such as Al Rashidiya and Ajman Downtown showed significant price increases.
January’s annual report for 2024 cited popular districts witnessing substantial per-square-foot appreciation in apartment sale prices, ranging from 6% to 48%, mainly attributed to inventory increases and high demand for properties.
“The villa segment also showed strong momentum in 2024, backed by inventory influx and increased property demand. Sales prices for houses in sought-after areas of Ajman recorded a general upward trajectory, witnessing 7% to 65% hikes in average price-per-square-foot,” Bayut said.
In January, ValuStrat’s annual report for 2024 echoed the optimism for the tiny coastal emirate: “Ajman is still achieving strong numbers in terms of real estate transactions since the beginning of this year, with strong growth compared to 2023.”
In August alone, the Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation said transactions had reached AED414.2 million with 155 transactions in the month, from both local and foreign investors. Of that, residential property was the top contributor with AED168 million.
Family-centric communities continued to dominate the market with key areas attracting investors and tenants alike included Al Rashidiya, Al Nuaimiya, Al Yasmeen and Al Zahya.
Cherif Sleiman, Chief Revenue Officer at Property Finder told Khaleej Times that data shows buy searches are up 45% year-on-year, growing nearly four times faster than rental searches, which signals a structural shift rather than a short-term spike.
“The emirate’s appeal lies in affordability and accessibility – prices are below those in Dubai or Abu Dhabi, yet Ajman offers increasing lifestyle and infrastructure advantages,” Sleiman said. “Developers have also scaled inventory sharply (+126% YoY in buy listings), meeting genuine end-user demand rather than speculation. This combination of price appeal, availability, and confidence is fuelling record digital engagement, with online searches rising 137% since 2021.”
Ajman offers lower entry points, steady rental yields, and a market still early in its maturity cycle, which make the emirate a potential opportunity for both local and foreign investors.
“While Dubai remains the country’s benchmark for liquidity and luxury, Ajman’s emerging neighborhoods such as Ain Ajman, Al Jurf Industrial, and Al Raqaib are posting price gains of 60–78% year-on-year. Ajman also benefits from proximity to Dubai and improved transport connectivity, making it ideal for hybrid investors – those seeking both residential and income potential,” added Sleiman.
Other factors have been contributing to the emirate’s growth. Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director-General of the Ajman Tourism Development Department said: “In recent years, Ajman substantially developed its tourism sector, achieving over AED 547 million in tourist revenue in the previous year”, the Emirate increasing its tourist inflow by eight per cent, welcoming over 658,356 visitors in 2024.
A wider range of hotels and leisure offerings for visitors has helped boost the emirate’s profile. Its eastern enclave on the Fujairah border also offers more nature and adventure activities to complement the coastal side of the emirate.
There are currently 52 hotels in Ajman, with 4,315 rooms of varying sizes and types, equipped to accommodate large tourist inflows.
“Moreover, the emirate has emerged as an ideal destination for real estate investment due to competitive property pricing and the presence of high-quality real estate developments with modern amenities,” added Alhashmi. “The synergistic growth of these key sectors is fuelling the emirate’s growth, attracting investments from all around the globe.”
The growing population can also be seen in the emirate’s university. Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University, said that over the past decade, Ajman University has experienced a substantial growth in student enrolment. Last year, Ajman University had the largest intake in the institution’s history, with both domestic and international students from over 70 countries.
It is also attracting growing numbers of residents with its competitive rental market. British expatriate Sally Wise has lived in Dubai for eight years but is increasingly feeling pushed out of the market as prices continue to soar and is planning to move north.
Improving infrastructure has also played a role in attracting investors, with ongoing upgrades to road links connecting Ajman to Sharjah and Dubai making commuting more viable.
“The roads are really good now with both the 311 and 611 so it makes commuting to Dubai really easy,” she said. Her rent this year increased from AED140,000 to AED180,000 in Business Bay and working in the northern end of the emirate, she is prepared to make the shift.”
Ajman’s authorities are also working to modernise real estate regulations, which has improved buyer confidence and eased transaction processes.
“In Ajman I can live by the sea and as prices continue to rise I don’t see things changing any time soon and more and more of us will need to make this decision if we want to stay living in the UAE,” Wise added.
“I don’t really like the areas around my workplace in Deira and I really don’t feel connected to Sharjah so I thought I would open my mind to something a little more slow and quiet, and right by the beach which I couldn’t afford in Dubai.”
Bayut figures show that prices for Ajman’s Corniche for a two-bedroom apartment have risen by 2% to AED50,000 per year, still far lower than any beachside property in Dubai. Bayut says the average rental value of two bedroom apartments is AED169,454 per annum in Dubai.
Hamptons International says that Ajman and the northern emirates are now luring buyers away from the UAE’s two main cities, Dubai and Abu Dhabi, as investment diversifies, from end-users to investors.
“Overall, Ajman’s appeal lies in its pricing, ease of access, and relaxed coastal lifestyle. These qualities continue to support steady demand, particularly among value-focused investors and end-users looking for practical alternatives to larger markets nearby,” its H1 report said.
The analysis said that Ajman’s designated freehold areas, including Emirates City and Ajman Corniche, have continued to draw interest from both UAE residents and international buyers.
“Prices remain among the lowest in the country, with some apartments still available for under AED 300 per square foot. This has made Ajman appealing to investors seeking high rental returns, which can reach between 8 and 10 percent gross in certain developments,” they said.