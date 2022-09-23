Inery announces strategic partnership with NexBloc

Business advisory group for tax agents holds first meeting to enhance improvement plans of the Federal Tax Authority’s services
Inery, a decentralised data system, has announced a strategic partnership with NexBloc, a leading Software as a Service (SaaS) and decentralized ledger technology firm bringing the next internet generation with decentralized DNS at its center.
The cooperation will enable Inery to provide its users with access to NexBloc’s innovative blockchain-based software solutions. This will complement Inery’s offering of a more secure and efficient way for users to own and manage their own data.
“Our partnership with NexBloc underscores our commitment to giving users the ability to own and control their data,” says Inery co-founder and CEO, Dr Naveen Singh. “NexBloc's decentralized platform complements our own, and we're excited to be able to create more value for the users in the decentralized web.”
The partnership is a natural fit, as both companies are dedicated to giving users the ability to own and control their data while eliminating censorship on Web3. Combining their expertise and knowledge in the blockchain sector will be beneficial in solving some of the most challenging data management problems businesses face today.
Inery blockchain is designed to connect the disconnected world by bridging the gap between Web2 and Web3 applications. It creates the groundwork for users to mint, create, store, and share their digital assets in Web3, without compromising security and performance. It also aims to offer data sovereignty, high performance, and scalability through decentralization in diverse industries, including governments, healthcare, GameFi, and many others
NexBloc, founded and led by Dana Farbo, will help Inery users exclusively register and store their decentralised domains and universal usernames to enable navigation through Web3 and Metaverses. Its decentralized digital ledger will be instrumental in smart value contract creation and personal data protection.
