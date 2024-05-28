Industry leaders hope to chart a better future at KT’s New Age Finance and Accounting Summit

Published: Tue 28 May 2024, 8:40 PM

Close to 200 businessman committed to advancing cutting-edge financial game plans, industry trends and contemporary data governance will convene in Dubai on Wednesday to brainstorm and share knowledge at the New Age Finance and Accounting Summit, organised by Khaleej Times.

While the topics will by all-encompassing the key focus will be on optimising the most up to date best practices in driving organizational success to higher levels in the future.

Among the elite gathering who will make their way to the Kempinski Central Avenue, Dubai will be over 25 influential speakers, 150 plus attendees and 20 devoted event sponsors.

The one-day conference will bring together the industries best from different fields of work to have informative discussions and exchange valuable insights from peers through the well thought out and timetabled interactive workshop.

Guests and participants will have the unique opportunity to hear from a distinguished cast of keynote speaks led by Khaleej Times CEO, Ravi Tharoor who will deliver the traditional welcome address followed by opening remarks.

Topics will range from emerging trends in finance, data analytics to career opportunities in finance, navigating the future of finance and accounting, the importance of data governance in effective financial management, the pivotal role of women in finance championing diversity to nuances and key takeaways from the new guide on free zone persons.

Beside the presentations for each topic and the ensuing panel discussion, the New Age Finance and Accounting Summit will offer those present with the perfect opportunity to network with the the business world’s aristocracy, develop connections, and gain invaluable understanding of the fast-evolving business world that we live in.

Despite the fact that our planet is vigorously influenced by technological breakthroughs, the classic finance and accounting professional remains as at the forefront for any business organization irrespective of its magnitude, ambitions or speciality.

CFOs, VPs of finance, and heads of finance and accounting still remain in the driver’s seat as companies negotiate the critical aspects of organizational financial manoeuvers. Which is in many ways is heart-warming.

Key highlights

The evolving role of the CFO

The Pivotal Role of Women CFOs

Finance Leadership

Agile Accounting

Financial Resilience

Navigating Corporate Tax Challenges

The Transformation of Financial Decision-Making

Strategic Finance

Talent Retention and Upskilling Strategies

The Role of Finance in ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance)

Technology Adoption and Tech-related Breakthroughs in the Corporate Finance and Accounting Landscape

Event objectives

To showcase the latest trends and technological advancements in the finance and accounting industry.

To provide a platform for CFOs, stakeholders, including finance professionals, accounting industry leaders, regulators, and financial technology experts.

To discuss challenges and breakthroughs in the corporate finance and accounting fields, with a focus on the leading role of CFOs and the integration of technology.

To facilitate B2B networking and deal closing opportunities for sponsors and add value to attending delegates

Agenda

(Gulf Standard Time)

08:00 - 09:10: Registration and Networking

09:15 - 09:20: Welcome Address & Opening Remarks - Ravi Tharoor, CEO, Khaleej Times

09:20 - 09:35: Opening Keynote Presentation: Tomorrow’s CFO: Navigating the Future of Finance and Accounting

Speaker: Adib Zoghbi, Global CFO - Enterprise Customer Solutions, Baker Hughes

09:40 - 10:05: Panel Discussion: Driving Transformational Excellence Through Upskilling Finance Functions

Moderator: Fadi Sabbah, CFA, Director - Finance, Al Futtaim Group Real Estate

Panelists: Nauman Asif Mian, CFO, Bayt.com; Susana Correia, Head of Search & Staffing MENA - LinkedIn Talent Solutions; and Joe Robinson, Head of Professional Services Recruitment-KSA., Robert Walters

10:05 - 10:25: Special Presentation: The Importance of Data Governance in Effective Financial Management

Armin Moradi, CEO & Co-founder, Qashio

10:25 - 10:50: Panel Discussion: Navigating Corporate Tax

Moderator: S Venkatesh, Managing Partner, MCA Auditing and Management Consultants

Panelists: Raj Bal, Global Head of Tax, Treasury, and Customs, Aramex; Holger Schlechter, CFO, IFZA; and Shiraz Khan, Partner, Head of Taxation, Al Tamimi & Co.

11:45 - 12:10: Panel Discussion: The pivotal role of women in Finance championing diversity

Moderator: Shereen Chalak Maalouf, CFO, Microsoft UAE

Panelists: Thereshini Peter, Chief Financial Officer for GCC, Visa; Faline Huang, CFO, Allsopp & Allsopp Group; and Rakhi Jain, Finance Director, Unilever Middle East 12:15 - 12:45 Special Presentation: Nuances and key takeaways from the new guide on free zone persons Speaker: Prateem Sengupta, Director-Direct Tax, Anderson, UAE. 12:45 - 13:15 Panel Discussion: Strategic Finance in the Digital Age; AI and Machine Learning and the Transformation of Financial Decision-Making Moderator: Gavin Maxwell, Partner, EY-MENA Panelists: Shereen Chalak Maalouf, CFO, Microsoft UAE, Srivatsan Chari, Co-Founder, ClearTax, Amel Chouikh, Head of Finance- France, Middle East and Africa, Uber, Kamar Sarakbi, Director of Finance – MENA Finance Project Lead, L’Oréal Middle East, Tamer Abomosalam, Group Chief Financial Officer, Emaratech 13:20 - 13:45: Panel Discussion: Sustainable Finance: A Leadership Imperative Moderator: Dr. Elena Primikiri, Associate Partner, Uniqus Consultech Inc Panelists: Carolyn Millward, Chief Financial Officer Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City; Seema Sharma, Group Head of Tax and Head of ESG, Network International; Bikash Prasad, President & CFO, Olam Agri 13:50 - 14:00: Closing Remarks: Navigating the Transition: Adapting to a Dynamic Macro Environment in Finance Speaker: Tamer Abomosalam, Group Chief Financial Officer, Emaratech 2024 SPONSORS AND PARTNERS GOLD SPONSORS: Jedox, Qashio SILVER SPONSORS: MCA, Andersen EVENT PARTNERS: Kyriba, Uniqus TAXTECH PARTNER: Cleartax TECHNOLOGY PARTNER: Tally NETWORKING SPONSORS: Hedge & Sachs, Shuraa ASSOCIATE SPONSOR: Al Tamimi & Co ENTERTAINMENT PARTNER: Dubai Drums

MEDIA PARTNER: BTR