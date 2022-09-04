Industrial producer prices up by 4% in the euro area

In this file photo taken on August 30, 2022 facilities to receive and distribute natural gas are pictured on the grounds of gas transport and pipeline network operator Gascade in Lubmin, northeastern Germany, close to the border with Poland — the industrial infrastructure includes a receiving and distribution station for the Nord Stream 1 pipeline and is also the place. — AFP

By Wam Published: Sun 4 Sep 2022, 4:47 PM Last updated: Sun 4 Sep 2022, 4:48 PM

Industrial producer prices rose in July 2022 by four per cent in the euro area and by 3.7 per cent in the EU, compared with June 2022, according to estimates from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

In June 2022, prices increased by 1.3 per cent in the euro area and by 1.5 per cent in the EU.

In July 2022, compared with July 2021, industrial producer prices increased by 37.9 per cent in the euro area and by 37.8 per cent in the EU.

Industrial producer prices in the euro area in July 2022, compared with June 2022, increased by nine per cent in the energy sector, by 1.2 per cent for non-durable consumer goods, by 0.9 per cent for durable consumer goods, by 0.8 per cent for capital goods and by 0.1 per cent for intermediate goods. Prices in total industry excluding energy increased by 0.6 per cent.

In the EU, industrial producer prices increased by 8.2 per cent in the energy sector, by 1.1 per cent for non-durable consumer goods, by 0.9 per cent for durable consumer goods, by 0.8 per cent for capital goods and by 0.1 per cent for intermediate goods.

Prices in total industry excluding energy increased by 0.6 per cent. The highest monthly increases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Ireland (+26.1 per cent), Hungary (+9.4 per cent) and Bulgaria (+8 per cent), while the largest decreases were observed in Portugal (-1.5 per cent), Sweden (-1.2 per cent) and Luxembourg (-0.9 per cent).