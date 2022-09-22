IndiGo starts direct flights between Mumbai and Ras Al Khaimah

The VARA MVP Licence also grants FTX permission to act as a Clearing House, operate an NFT Marketplace, and provide Custodial Services.
IndiGo has commenced new daily direct flights between Mumbai and Ras Al Khaimah, starting September 22, 2022.
Ras Al Khaimah is the 100th overall destination and 11th in Middle East in the airline's 6E network. Ras Al Khaimah was also named as Gulf Tourism Capital for the year 2020 and 2021 by Gulf Cooperation Council.
The operator and managing body of Ras Al Khaimah International Airport welcomed the arrival of the inaugural IndiGo flight from Mumbai. The aircraft received a ceremonial water cannon salute as it taxied to the terminal to mark the occasion.
Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah International Airport Sheikh Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi; Atanasios Titonis, chief executive officer of Ras Al Khaimah International Airport; Stanislav Bujnovsky, director - commercial and business development, welcomed Pieter Elbers, chief executive officer, IndiGo, who travelled in the inaugural flight to Ras Al Khaimah.
Pieter Elbers said: “We are very pleased to commence this first direct connection between Mumbai and Ras Al-Khaimah. For IndiGo, this is 100thdestination in 6E network and our fourth Emirate. Ras Al-Khaimah, which is known for its bright agricultural surroundings, is also focused on becoming the regional leader in sustainable tourism, which aligns well with our overall focus on sustainability. In vast and diverse India, IndiGo already serves an unparalleled 74 cities and communities throughout the nation. This new route, warmly welcomed by our customers and authorities, further enhances connectivity in the region as envisioned in IndiGo’s strategy.”
Sheikh Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi said: “It is our pleasure to welcome IndiGo airlines to Ras Al Khaimah International Airport and to be able to acknowledge the increased passenger flow from the Indian subcontinent. The driving force behind Ras Al Khaimah’s economy lies in its thriving tourism and industrial sector and IndiGo’s approach is well aligned to our passenger needs.”
Atanasios Titonis said: “IndiGo is the right airline partner in our portfolio as we are on our way to move into a destination airport. This partnership will boost our business and will open a new channel to serve the tourism for Ras Al Khaimah as an Emirate.”
— business@khaleejtimes.com
The VARA MVP Licence also grants FTX permission to act as a Clearing House, operate an NFT Marketplace, and provide Custodial Services.
The Company’s profitability in the first half of 2022 was driven by elevated hydrocarbon prices.
By joining EV100, WayCool will transition its last-mile delivery fleet to electric by 2030.
Powered by Ada Lovelace Architecture and DLSS 3; Third-Gen RTX up to 4x Faster Than NVIDIA Ampere Architecture GPUs.
US Federal Reserve is currenty jacking up rates at the fastest pace since the early 1980s, magnifying borrowing costs for the average person
Traders are more focused on what is going on with the dollar index, says chief market analyst
The event was sponsored by Galadari Brothers; Redington and Magnati were Strategic partners; Kalandoor was Networking sponsor; Crypto Oasis was Ecosystem Partner; and was supported Dubai Blockchain Center.
Magnati, a regional leader in the payment solutions industry, recently launched Magnati-MetaV, the region’s first metaverse marketplace that enables users to experience e-commerce in a new and immersive way.