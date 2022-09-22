IndiGo starts direct flights between Mumbai and Ras Al Khaimah

Indian carrier adds 100th overall destination and 11th in Middle East's 6E network

The operator and managing body of Ras Al Khaimah International Airport welcomed the arrival of the inaugural IndiGo flight from Mumbai. — Supplied photo

By Staff Report Published: Thu 22 Sep 2022, 6:53 PM

IndiGo has commenced new daily direct flights between Mumbai and Ras Al Khaimah, starting September 22, 2022.

Ras Al Khaimah is the 100th overall destination and 11th in Middle East in the airline's 6E network. Ras Al Khaimah was also named as Gulf Tourism Capital for the year 2020 and 2021 by Gulf Cooperation Council.

The operator and managing body of Ras Al Khaimah International Airport welcomed the arrival of the inaugural IndiGo flight from Mumbai. The aircraft received a ceremonial water cannon salute as it taxied to the terminal to mark the occasion.

Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah International Airport Sheikh Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi; Atanasios Titonis, chief executive officer of Ras Al Khaimah International Airport; Stanislav Bujnovsky, director - commercial and business development, welcomed Pieter Elbers, chief executive officer, IndiGo, who travelled in the inaugural flight to Ras Al Khaimah.

Pieter Elbers said: “We are very pleased to commence this first direct connection between Mumbai and Ras Al-Khaimah. For IndiGo, this is 100thdestination in 6E network and our fourth Emirate. Ras Al-Khaimah, which is known for its bright agricultural surroundings, is also focused on becoming the regional leader in sustainable tourism, which aligns well with our overall focus on sustainability. In vast and diverse India, IndiGo already serves an unparalleled 74 cities and communities throughout the nation. This new route, warmly welcomed by our customers and authorities, further enhances connectivity in the region as envisioned in IndiGo’s strategy.”

Sheikh Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi said: “It is our pleasure to welcome IndiGo airlines to Ras Al Khaimah International Airport and to be able to acknowledge the increased passenger flow from the Indian subcontinent. The driving force behind Ras Al Khaimah’s economy lies in its thriving tourism and industrial sector and IndiGo’s approach is well aligned to our passenger needs.”

Atanasios Titonis said: “IndiGo is the right airline partner in our portfolio as we are on our way to move into a destination airport. This partnership will boost our business and will open a new channel to serve the tourism for Ras Al Khaimah as an Emirate.”

