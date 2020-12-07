IndiGo pledges full refund by Jan. 31

The airline’s move follows a verdict by the Supreme Court in October ordering all airlines to make complete payments of refunds of cancelled flights to passengers by March 2021.

Low-cost carrier IndiGo, which operates on several UAE-India routes, said on Monday that it would refund all passengers against the ticket cancellations done due to the Covid-19 lockdown earlier this year by 31 January 2021.

"We are pleased to commit that we will disburse the full 100 per cent credit shell payments latest by January 31, 2021," IndiGo chief executive officer Ronojoy Dutta was quoted as saying by the media.

India’s largest LCC, which suspended most of its flights to Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi with effect from March 17, 2020, continues to provide air bubble services between Indian and the Gulf destinations. The airline said that that it has already processed close to Rs10 billion of refunds, which is approximately 90 per cent of the total amount it owed to its customers.

The airline’s move follows a verdict by the Supreme Court in October ordering all airlines to make complete payments of refunds of cancelled flights to passengers by March 2021. The apex court directed refund of air tickets for travel during the lockdown period from March 25 to May 24 within three weeks from the date of the cancellation of flights. The court order is applicable for the bookings made for both domestic and international tickets during the period.

India resumed scheduled domestic passenger flights on May 25 after a gap of two months.

As in the case of other carriers, all scheduled international passenger flights of IndiGo remain suspended since March 23 due to the pandemic. However, airlines have been permitted to operate special international flights under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under the bilateral air bubble pacts since July.

