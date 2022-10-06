India's Nykaa and Dubai's Apparel Group forge Gulf alliance

The first of its kind in the region to showcase the house of the Future through SmartThings Home, splitting Split over four different zones including Home Entertainment, Home Office, Work & Play, and Creator’s Powerhouse
Indian cosmetics and fashion retailer Nykaa on Thursday entered a strategic alliance with Dubai-based fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate Apparel Group to expand in Gulf countries, the companies said.
Nykaa chief executive Falguni Nayar said the two companies will together build a multi-brand beauty retail business in Gulf Cooperation Council countries.
Nykaa will holding a 55 per cent stake in the entity and Apparel Group will hold the rest, Nayar added. The companies did not disclose financial details of the agreement.
The Indian retailer expects stronger demand for its products in the current quarter after a subdued season where inflationary pressures dented consumer spending.
The upcoming festival season, which extends to the end of the year, would further boost consumer demand for beauty, personal care and wellness products, that Nykaa said was already showing early signs of recovery. — Reuters
Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures surge
Dubai Chambers offers four new incentives for companies and workers.
NMCH was forced into administration in 2020 after the disclosure of more than $4 billion in hidden debt left many UAE and overseas lenders with heavy losses.
The Covid-19 pandemic marked a historic turning point after decades of poverty reduction, the report said, with 71 million more people living in extreme poverty in 2020
WTO cuts 2023 global trade growth fcast to 1% compared to 3.4% in April; Trade could contract if Ukraine war worsens; WTO chief urges countries to avoid export curbs
Climate change mitigation took center stage on the second day of the Summit, which was brought to a close with a private-sector networking reception featuring top management of RAK government entities and state-owned enterprises.
The 13-nation cartel and its 10 Russian-led allies agree to reduce 2 million barrels per day