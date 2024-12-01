India’s luxury evolution: Opportunities for GCC retailers & e-commerce platforms

Shoppers at a shopping mall in New Delhi. — Reuters file

As India emerges as the world’s fastest-growing market for luxury goods, a new era of opportunities is unfolding for retailers and e-commerce platforms across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), a recent study showed.

A report titled “India Unveiled: The Glittering New Luxury Frontier” by CXG delves into the intricacies of the Indian market. It covers emerging trends, market projections, and the rise of digital commerce, offering invaluable insights for GCC-based e-commerce platforms looking to tap into India’s rapidly evolving luxury landscape.

With a rising number of affluent consumers, a tech-savvy and a growing middle-class population, India’s transition from traditional luxury craftsmanship to a modern, innovative luxury ecosystem has created avenues for GCC players to expand their reach through cross-border collaborations.

The rise of India’s luxury ecosystem presents significant potential for GCC-based e-commerce players looking to expand internationally. From fashion, jewellery, and hospitality to automotive and wellness, India’s appetite for luxury spans multiple segments. The Indian luxury wedding market alone, for example, is expanding at a 7-8% annual rate, while the beauty sector is set to reach $20 billion by 2025. Similarly, India’s luxury automotive market has surged, bolstered by rising economic affluence and evolving consumer tastes.

“Indian consumers’ preferences are diversifying rapidly,” says Christophe Caïs, founder and CEO of CXG. “There’s a rising demand for global brands that deliver high-end products while embracing sustainability and innovation. This creates substantial opportunities for GCC platforms, especially as India’s preference for personalised, tech-driven shopping experiences grows.”

GCC e-commerce platforms are uniquely positioned to tap into India’s luxury expansion. With international brands increasingly focused on India’s affluent consumers, partnerships between GCC-based digital platforms and Indian retailers provide a strategic avenue for mutual growth. Key sectors—such as fashion, jewellery, beauty, and health & wellness, including clean beauty and Ayurvedic products—are particularly ripe for expansion given India’s shift towards sustainable, ethically-conscious consumption.

Additionally, India’s affinity for festivals, events, and gifting traditions presents an opportunity for year-round engagement. The rise of the LOHAS (Lifestyle of Health and Sustainability) consumer among millennials and Gen Zs further strengthens the case for aligning GCC platforms with the values of India’s emerging luxury market.

India has long been associated with traditional luxury — opulent craftsmanship, intricate jewellery, and timeless textiles. Today, however, the country is defining a new wave of luxury: a blend of innovation, extravagance, and modernism. India’s luxury market is projected to reach unprecedented growth, with the number of Indian millionaires expected to double by 2027. According to Goldman Sachs, India could be the world’s second-largest economy by 2075.

“The rapid pace of tech adoption in India is driving a transformation in luxury consumption,” said Caïs. “With over 220 million online shoppers and the second-largest smartphone user base in the world, India’s affluent consumers are embracing e-commerce like never before. This is an unprecedented opportunity for GCC e-commerce players to expand into one of the most dynamic markets on the planet.”

Key insights from the report include:

• The Big Fat Indian Wedding: Indian weddings are recognised globally for their opulence, often seen as critical opportunities for luxury brands to gain visibility through multi-day events. According to investment bank Jefferies, Indian weddings in 2023 represented an estimated $130 billion in spending, with luxury sub-categories like jewellery and food accounting for around $40 billion and $25 billion, respectively, underscoring their role as massive economic engines.

“Indian weddings today represent not only cultural heritage but an incredible touchpoint for luxury brands globally,” said Caïs. “The sector’s evolution toward sustainable, experience-driven celebrations speaks to an aligned aspiration for meaning and opulence.”

• Luxury jewellery opportunities: With annual expenditures nearing $50 billion, India ranks among the world’s highest spenders on jewellery, presenting significant opportunities for luxury jewellery brands. The fusion of heritage craftsmanship with contemporary design resonates strongly with a market eager for innovation. • Booming market for premium beauty & cosmetics: India’s beauty market, projected to reach $20 billion by 2025, provides luxury brands the potential to engage younger generations through high-end products. Clean beauty, Ayurveda, and digital-first experiences are rapidly gaining significant traction. E-commerce and digital beauty platforms enable brands to reach consumers in previously inaccessible regions, fuelling demand beyond major urban centres and establishing beauty as a compelling entry point into luxury. With a strong fascination for high-quality, India-centric luxury, the market presents promising opportunities for developing strategic partnerships. • Automotive sales driven by younger demographic: India’s luxury car market is experiencing rapid growth as well, driven by younger, self-made entrepreneurs in their late 30s and early 40s. Once niche, the sector grew over 20% in 2023, with sales reaching 46,000 to 47,000 units and projections for 2024 exceeding 50,000. With brands introducing EVs, performance models, and local assembly, India’s evolving market highlights strong potential for sustainable luxury growth. • Health and wellness: India’s health and wellness focus is intensifying, driven by rising interest in sports, wellness travel, and sustainable F&B. A new consumer group, LOHAS (Lifestyle of Health and Sustainability), is emerging among affluent millennials and Gen Zs who prioritise eco-friendly, ethical luxury. As global sports like football, hockey, and kabaddi gain popularity, active participation and wellness interest are also surging, with India’s health and wellness F&B market projected to reach $30 billion by 2030. This trend positions India as a burgeoning market for athleisure, luxury health products, and mindful travel experiences. In particular, India’s digital literacy, paired with a growing number of middle-class, is reshaping how luxury is experienced. Technologies like AI, data analytics, and XR (extended reality) are simplifying product discovery, personalising experiences, and optimising operations for retailers, making it easier for them to meet the desires of an increasingly tech-savvy and discerning clientele. An exciting landscape rich with challenges & prospects The convergence of India’s booming economy, rapid digital adoption, and rising online spending power positions the nation as an ideal partner for GCC e-commerce platforms seeking new international markets. For brands aiming to enter India’s luxury sector, partnering with local players and harnessing digital technologies will be essential to unlocking this potential.

CXG’s latest report outlines how GCC-based platforms can successfully engage Indian luxury consumers, forge impactful cross-border partnerships, and navigate the nuances of India’s luxury market. “India’s luxury market is primed for disruption,” concludes Caïs. “With the right strategies, GCC retailers can seize this moment to establish themselves as leaders in a rapidly changing digital commerce landscape.”