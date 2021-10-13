India’s Infosys reports strong quarter, hikes revenue forecast
Indian software giant Infosys said on Wednesday that it expects to grow faster than previously projected after reporting quarterly earnings that beat analyst estimates.
The company reported revenues of Rs296 billion ($3.9 billion) in the three months ending September 30, an increase of 20.5 per cent compared to the same quarter last year.
“On a year-on-year basis, our growth was the fastest in 11 years,” chief executive officer and managing director Salil Parekh said in a media briefing. “Given this continued momentum we have further increased our revenue growth guidance to 16.5 to 17.5 per cent.”
Revenues from digital services grew 43 per cent year-on-year, contributing more than 56 per cent of its total revenues, up from 54 per cent in the previous quarter. At the same time, revenues from the firm’s legacy consulting and technology business grew only 0.7 per cent in the three-month period.
Net profit at India’s second-largest IT company rose to Rs54.21 billion, 11.9 per cent higher than the same quarter last year.
The company maintained its operating margins at 23.6 per cent, compared to 23.7 per cent in the previous quarter despite absorbing the impact of wage hikes in the period.
However, Infosys left its forecast for operating margins at 22-24 percent for the current financial year 2021-22. The company signed deals worth $2.15 billion in the quarter, down from $2.6 billion in the previous quarter ended June 30.
Infosys said it will expand its graduate hiring programme to 45,000 recruits this year to meet increased demand for digital services, even as its attrition rate — a key metric for IT companies — spiked to 20.1 per cent from 13.9 per cent in the previous quarter.
Software companies in India are facing intense competition hiring and retaining talent as demand for digital services booms during the coronavirus pandemic. The board announced an interim dividend of Rs15 per share for shareholders.
Infosys was at the forefront of an outsourcing boom that saw India become a back office to the world, as Western firms subcontracted work to a skilled English-speaking workforce.
Over 60 per cent of its revenues come from North American markets. Shares in the company closed more than one per cent higher in Mumbai ahead of the earnings announcement.
AFP
-
KT Network
AIX Investment Group expands its portfolio
AIX Investment Group, a leading international financial advisory firm ... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE non-oil foreign trade up 27% in first half of ...
The UAE on Wednesday said that non-oil foreign trade rose by 27 per... READ MORE
-
Business
Majority of Mena brands changed customer...
Around 88 per cent of IT decision-makers in the Middle East and North ... READ MORE
-
Markets
More UAE dollar bonds expected next year
High demand for debut bonds reaffirms UAE’s credit strength: Al ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: This coding school is tuition-free and has...
Students at 42 Abu Dhabi compete on real-world projects READ MORE
-
News
UAE: SIBF 2021 to feature Nobel laureate, 'Money...
Chetan Bhagat, Chris Gardner, among stellar lineup of international,... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Baby born at 23 weeks survives after 160...
Eleven days after his birth, Adel needed surgery because there was a... READ MORE
-
Education
UAE: Ministry slams fake news about university
It categorically stated that the reports were untrue READ MORE
Crime and Courts
UAE: Man on trial for selling honey; here's why
12 October 2021
MENA
UAE is a country and home for everyone: Sheikh Mohammed
12 October 2021
News
Flying out of Abu Dhabi? Brace for airport rush next week
12 October 2021
Americas
Southwest cancels hundreds more flights; passengers stranded