India's 'huge' startup market worth betting on: Facebook co-founder

He believes that much of the growth in the country will come from enterprise tech companies — those providing services to businesses

By ANI Published: Mon 10 Oct 2022, 8:25 AM

Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin recently lauded India's start-up potential, saying that although the Indian start-up scene is a few years behind that of China's, it is a market still worth betting on.

He said this during a panel discussion at the Forbes Global CEO Conference held last month, in Singapore. Saverin added that his investment company, B Capital, was deploying "a lot of dollars" into India, and was thinking about the long-term success of new companies there.

The Facebook co-founder believes that much of the growth in India will come from enterprise tech companies — those providing services to businesses. He said that his company had put money into an electronic health records company, as well as a contract management company.

"I think India is a huge market with just tremendous potential," CNCB reported him saying, in response to a question on why India's start-up ecosystem has not generated better returns.

"And I think as the market continues to mature, and as you get into a better macroeconomic environment, it is a market to bet on, combined with Southeast Asia."

India has a very vibrant start-up scene, being the third largest ecosystem for startups globally: over 77,000 such companies. Besides India, Singapore remains another exciting destination for investors.

Last week, EnterpriseSG (Enterprise Singapore) reported that venture funding in Singapore had expanded by an impressive 54 per cent in the first six months of this year to reach SG$8.18 billion ($5.71 billion) compared to the same period last year.

Funding stood at SG$14.7 billion ($10.26 billion) for the full year of 2021, and grew 45 per cent per annum between 2017 and 2021. The government agency said that Singapore's innovation and startup ecosystem has continued to experience strong growth over the past five years, remaining vibrant and resilient, despite the pandemic.

Indian companies have often been attracted here due to factors like favourable tax rates, strong infrastructure, a stable government, simple business rules and the legal environment.

Since the year 2000, more than 8,000 Indian companies have established an entity in Singapore. Examples of established Indian companies operating (in some way) here include Flipkart, Mercator, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

"Driving innovation and nurturing startups is, and will continue to be one of our key priorities over the next decade. The ... entrepreneurial mindset is what we need to form the bedrock of our innovation economy," said Edwin Chow, Assistant CEO (Innovation and Enterprise), EnterpriseSG.

