India's Go Airlines seeks bankruptcy order, cites lessor plane moves

A total of 3,050 real estate transactions recorded during the week
Go Airlines called on India's company law tribunal to urgently pass an order on its bankruptcy plea on Monday, citing efforts by lessors to repossess planes during ongoing legal proceedings.
The request comes less than a week after the cash-strapped Indian airline, widely known as Go First, filed for bankruptcy, blaming "faulty" Pratt & Whitney engines for the grounding of about half its Airbus A320neo fleet.
Lawyers representing Go First told the tribunal to urgently pass an order on its plea, saying lessors are trying to repossess the planes, which could further impair its operations.
Pratt & Whitney, part of Raytheon Technologies and the exclusive supplier of engines to Go First, has previously told an arbitrator that the airline's claim of defective engines causing its demise was "astounding" and without evidence.
Go First failed because of "its own poor management and events like Covid", Pratt said, according to legal documents.
While the National Company Law Tribunal heard Go First's bankruptcy plea last week, it has reserved its order.
This has given lessors a window to secure their assets. Leasing companies including GY Aviation Lease, SMBC Aviation Capital and Pembroke Aircraft Leasing submitted requests to India's aviation regulator to take back at least 20 planes.
The fall of Go First marks the first major airline collapse in India since Jet Airways filed for bankruptcy in 2019.
Go First's total debt to financial creditors was Rs65.21 billion as of April 28, it had earlier said in a bankruptcy filing with the tribunal.
A total of 3,050 real estate transactions recorded during the week
Chinese insurer Ping An sought to split the bank in a search for better returns
Apple was the second biggest revenue generating brand in India in 2022
Indian gold demand in the March quarter fell 17%
India's first major airline collapse since 2019 underlines fierce competition in the sector
Emirates International Investment Company was already ADIB's top shareholder
The survey has a total of six sections, covering areas such as current market access in the targeted countries, trade and investment potential, and more
New Delhi announced recently that the gold tariff rate quota (TRQ) will be allocated to old and new applicants