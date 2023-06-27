India’s current account likely turned to surplus in Jan-March

RBI report shows deficit narrowed to 0.2% of GDP in Q4

Published: Tue 27 Jun 2023

India’s current account balance likely turned positive in January-March, marking the first quarterly surplus in nearly two years thanks to a narrower trade deficit and an increase in services exports, a Reuters poll found.

The latest survey of 22 economists showed the current account balance likely recorded a surplus of $3.3 billion, or 0.4 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) , in the last quarter of the 2022/23 fiscal year.

That would be a significant improvement from the preceding quarter’s deficit of $18.2 billion, or 2.2 per cent of GDP. Forecasts ranged widely, from a deficit of $5.0 billion to a surplus of $7.8 billion.

“While we expect the merchandise trade deficit to narrow, led by moderating global commodity prices, the invisibles trade balance should remain steady at previous quarter levels, with a pick-up in services exports,” said Upasana Chachra, chief India economist at Morgan Stanley.

“On the capital account front, we expect foreign flows to slow. With regard to the overall (balance of payments) ... we anticipate the surplus to remain largely steady, similar to previous quarters’ levels.”

The balance of payments was forecast in a surplus of $9.8 billion last quarter, the poll showed, compared with $11.1 billion in the previous three-month period.

The current account deficit (CAD) was expected to average -1.5 per cent of GDP this fiscal year and -1.8 per cent next, compared with -2.0 per cent in the fiscal year just ended, a separate Reuters poll showed last week.

“With oil prices lower, the trade deficit is likely to shrink, ensuring the CAD narrows further,” wrote Prasenjit K. Basu, chief economist at ICICI Securities.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday that India’s current account deficit narrowed sharply in the January to March quarter, mainly on the back of a moderation in the trade gap and an increase in services exports, The current account deficit stood at $1.3 billion or 0.2 per cent of GDP in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022/23, compared with a revised deficit of $16.8 billion or 2 per cent of GDP in the preceding October-December quarter.

The deficit had stood at $13.4 billion in the same quarter a year ago, the release showed.

“The sequential decline in CAD in Q4:2022-23 was mainly on account of a moderation in the trade deficit to $52.6 billion in Q4:2022-23 from $71.3 billion in Q3:2022-23, coupled with robust services exports,” the RBI said in the release.