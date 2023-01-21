Indians steadily acquiring the equity culture

Fluctuations in prices and temporary downtrends have not adversely affected investment sentiment

By H. P. Ranina Published: Sat 21 Jan 2023, 3:31 PM

Question: With foreign institutional investors offloading their portfolio investments in India and other emerging markets, will the growth of stock exchange indices be sustainable?

ANSWER: Stock indices have had a shaky start in 2023 as a result of foreign portfolio investors moving their funds to the United States to take advantage of higher interest rates offered in that country. While this has impacted the stock market and resulted in volatility in share prices, the saving grace has been monthly flows in mutual fund schemes consistently increasing. In December 2022, the flows through the Systematic Investment Plans reached an all time high of Rs135.73 billion. The number of SIPs has increased by 25 per cent over the preceding year. A large pool of middle class Indian citizens have acquired the equity culture and are prepared to stay invested with long term goals in mind. In short, the fluctuations in prices and temporary downtrends have not adversely affected the investment sentiment. There is an increasing awareness of SIPs as a goal-linked route to create wealth to provide for future needs, like retirement, old age care, education and marriages of children. The mutual funds in India currently have assets under management aggregating to Rs399 trillion. Hybrid schemes and exchange traded funds are currently fancied most by investors.

Question: With new variants of Covid on the rise, is the Indian pharmaceutical industry geared up sufficiently to meet the challenges in 2023?

ANSWER: In the second half of 2022, the pharma industry started producing large quantities of booster shots as the Omicron variant became dominant. These companies built up huge stocks of key medicines and launched oral antiviral pills. One of the challenges has been supply chain management which was disrupted due to geopolitical issues. Quality maintenance and innovation will be the core topic of the pharmaceutical industry in 2023. Apart from focusing on self reliance, the pharma sector in India is expanding its global reach to cover countries in Latin America and increase exports to Japan and China. USFDA requirements are now dominating the agenda for these companies who wish to make inroads by exporting to most countries worldwide. Mergers and acquisitions in the pharmaceutical industry are likely to increase especially for raw materials, formulations and healthcare techniques. Digital transformation in this area, online pharmacies and telemedicine are going to see a dramatic surge in 2023.

Question: My parents who are living in India have been receiving regular requests from banks to update the KYC documents. This is creating a lot of anxiety and consternation for senior citizens. Is anything being done to make life easy for them?

ANSWER: The Reserve Bank of India has clarified that there is no need for submitting fresh documents periodically so long as the details given earlier have not changed. It is only if there is a change of address, mobile number or e-mail ID that fresh documentation has to be provided. Where there is no change in the information, bank customers can submit a self declaration through e-mail, phone banking, netbanking or even by a letter. Where there is a change of residential address, customers can submit the new address proof through the aforesaid remote channels without visiting the bank branch. This is required to be verified by the banks within two months. If the banks do not have the relevant documents, they may request the customer for submitting the same. Some banks are providing the facility of completing the KYC process through video calls. In short, the Reserve Bank has emphasised the need for banks to make full use of technological options with a view to enhance customer convenience and avoid undue hardship.

H. P. Ranina is a practising lawyer, specializing in tax and exchange management laws of India.