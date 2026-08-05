Indians, Russians, Turks top list of tourists claiming the most VAT refunds in UAE

Indian, Russian, Turkish, Chinese and US nationals were among the top beneficiaries of the UAE’s tourist VAT refund service this year, according to the Federal Tax Authority (FTA).

The authority said the digital VAT refund system continued to expand, with the number of retail outlets registered with the FTA and electronically linked to the system increasing 5.9 per cent to around 19,340 by the end of the first half of 2026, compared with 18,260 outlets during the same period last year.

The number of commercial outlets linked to the system during the first six months of 2026 reached 449, while 2,983 outlets have been added over the past two years and the first half of this year.

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The FTA also said the number of self-service VAT refund machines for tourists rose to 100 by the end of the first half of 2026, compared with 93 a year earlier, an increase of 7.5 per cent. A total of 23 new machines were added over the past two years and the first half of this year.

The self-service devices are available across shopping centres, hotels and tourist departure points, enabling visitors to complete VAT refund procedures quickly before leaving the country.

Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Mulla, director-general of the FTA, said the authority continues to enhance its digital systems and services, including the tourist VAT refund platform.

He said the authority has introduced new features to simplify retailer registration and improve customer experience, adding that the system is fully digital and among the most advanced globally.

“The development and modernisation of the system have positively impacted its performance, allowing tourists to complete transactions, obtain digital invoices and process VAT refunds within moments before departure,” Al Mulla said.

The FTA said the improvements are part of its broader digital transformation plans aimed at enhancing government services, supporting businesses and creating a seamless experience for visitors.

The authority also highlighted recent upgrades to the tourist VAT refund service, including the integration of Noon’s e-commerce platform, allowing tourists to claim VAT refunds on eligible online purchases made during their stay in the UAE.

The move is the first of its kind globally, the FTA said, adding that it is working with authorised operator Planet to expand the number of e-commerce platforms and online stores connected to the system.

The upgraded Planet smart application was also launched this year, with 11 additional languages added alongside English, taking the total number of supported languages to 12. The official UAE dirham symbol has also been introduced on the application.