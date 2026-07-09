Indian, UK, Egyptian investors top Dubai property buyers in 2026

Indian nationals remained the top international investors in Dubai’s real estate market in early 2026, accounting for an estimated 20.6 per cent of total property purchasing activity, according to Harbor Real Estate, citing data from DXBinteract.

British buyers held second place with 13.3 per cent, followed by Egyptians at 12.6 per cent, Americans at 9 per cent, and Pakistanis at 6.9 per cent. Saudi and Australian buyers each held 5.7 per cent, followed by Germans (4.2 per cent), French (3.8 per cent) and Canadians (3 per cent), it said.

The emirate has been attracting strong foreign investment into its real estate sector on the back of political stability, investor-friendly regulations, and zero income tax on earnings despite the regional tensions.

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Long-term residency options such as the Golden Visa, coupled with 100 per cent foreign ownership in designated freehold areas, have made the emirate especially appealing to international buyers.

Top-performing areas, units

Dubai Islands led apartment sales with Dh8.4 billion in transactions during the first half of 2026, followed by Airport City at Dh7.2 billion and Business Bay at Dh6 billion.

For villas and buildings, Al Yalayis 1 topped the list at Dh10.6 billion, followed by Wadi Al Safa 3 and Saih Shuaib 1, each around Dh1.4 billion. In land sales, Me'aisem Second led with Dh10.1 billion, followed by Al Yalayis 5 (Dh7 billion) and Al Ruwayya 1 (Dh6.3 billion).

One-bedroom units accounted for the largest share of sales, with 27,590 transactions (34.9 per cent), followed by studios at 18,471 transactions (23.4 per cent) and two-bedroom units at 16,399 transactions (20.7 per cent). Three- and four-bedroom units recorded 8.7 per cent and 8.1 per cent shares respectively, while five- and six-bedroom units made up the remainder.

The pattern reflects continued demand for efficient, investment-friendly units among both investors and end-users, particularly where affordability, rental yield and liquidity are priorities.

More sustainable growth phase

Harbor Real Estate said the results confirm Dubai's real estate market has shifted from rapid, record-setting growth into a more sustainable cycle without losing momentum. Despite regional and global geopolitical challenges, real demand – driven by population growth, international investor flows, high-net-worth arrivals, and business expansion – remains the key driver.

It noted that price growth has begun to moderate as new supply approaches the market, a shift the report frames as a new stage supported by fundamentals such as population and business growth rather than short-term speculation.

Over 160,000 units due in 2026

More than 160,000 residential units are scheduled for delivery in 2026, though actual completions are expected to be significantly lower – compared with around 39,700 units in 2025 and 30,500 in 2024. Apartments make up around 85 per cent of future supply, villas 14 per cent, and hotel apartments/branded projects about 1 per cent. The report said rising supply is unlikely to trigger a sharp price correction, but should ease price growth and rebalance the market.

Dr Mohanad Alwadiya, CEO of Harbor Real Estate, said markets are not meant to remain in overdrive forever.

“The strongest markets are not those that grow the fastest, but those that successfully transition from rapid growth to sustainable growth,” he said, calling it the defining shift of H1 2026.

He said Dubai's market is increasingly driven by genuine fundamentals – population growth, global wealth inflows, corporate relocation and economic diversification – rather than speculation, with end-users and long-term investors now the primary drivers of activity.

On supply concerns, Alwadiya said increased inventory, when matched by genuine demand, “becomes one of the strongest foundations for a healthier and more sustainable market,” adding that rising construction and shipping costs could naturally slow new project launches.

He added that developers would need to compete on quality, investors on value, and owners on discipline going forward.

“Confidence is not measured by what people say, it is measured by what they do with their money,” he said, pointing to continued property purchases, mortgage lending and land acquisitions as “powerful votes of confidence in Dubai's future.”