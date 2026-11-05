Indian travellers to get up to Dh100 discount on UPI payments at Dubai Duty Free

Indian travellers can now enjoy a special offer while shopping at Dubai Duty Free. Travellers can avail a 10 per cent discount, up to Dh100, on eligible purchases when paying through Unified Payments Interface (UPI), making their shopping experience more rewarding.

The offer was announced by NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL), the international arm of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

To make UPI payments at Dubai Duty Free, travellers can activate the UPI International/UPI Global service for an eligible bank account through their UPI-enabled application. Once activated, they can use UPI to make payments at participating merchants accepting UPI, directly from their Indian bank accounts, offering a convenient alternative to carrying cash or using foreign currency.

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Dubai Duty Free offers a wide range of products across categories including fashion, beauty, electronics, confectionery, beverages, watches and jewellery at Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport.

Under this collaboration, Network International enables UPI acceptance across participating Dubai Duty Free payment terminals and supports the processing of UPI transactions.

The offer adds value to the airport shopping experience for Indian travellers while further expanding the use of UPI across key retail touchpoints in the UAE.

UAE is one of the most important overseas destinations for Indian travellers, supported by strong tourism, business and cultural links between the two countries.

NPCI International has been working with payment providers including Network International, NeoPay and Magnati to expand UPI acceptance across sectors frequented by visitors. Besides Dubai Duty Free, the payment platform is also available at Lulu Hypermarket, and is increasingly being rolled out across hospitality, retail, supermarkets and travel-related businesses.