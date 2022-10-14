Indian textiles will now pay 12% import duties in Europe

The EU has withdrawn the preferential duty access for Indian goods as there has been an improvement in the income levels and competitiveness in India

Question: Exports of Indian goods to countries of the European Union are stagnating and likely to decline. Is this on account of the geopolitical situation prevailing at present?

Apart from the uncertainty prevailing at present on account of the war in Ukraine, Indian exports have been affected because the European Union has withdrawn preferential tariffs applicable to several Indian goods, including textiles and apparel, chemicals, leather works, gems and jewellery products, and railway equipment. The EU has withdrawn the preferential duty access for Indian goods as there has been an improvement in the income levels and competitiveness in India. Textiles will now attract import duties in the EU at the rate of 12 per cent. Currently, the most favoured nation import duty is 9.6 per cent. However, all textile products are not covered by the withdrawal of preferred tariff. There is optimism on the trade front because India and the EU are currently negotiating a bilateral trade agreement. The Indian Government has decided to negotiate free trade agreements which would give a tariff advantage to European goods which are imported into India. After having signed the free trade agreements with Australia and the UAE, such agreements have been pursued vigorously with the United Kingdom and the European Union. It is therefore expected that Indian exports to these countries will increase in the near future.

Question: I have done my Masters in physics. My friends tell me that there is lot of scope for specialisng in quantum mechanics. Would it have prospects in India since I have decided to return shortly?

Quantum mechanics allows two or more particles to exist in an entangled state even if the particles are at a distance from each other. Quantum systems that use more than two entangled particles now form the basis of quantum computation and allow such particles to be manipulated. Transistors and lasers were developed as a result of the first quantum revolution. With the technological revolution taking place, the ability to manage systems of entangled particles will give researchers better tools to construct quantum computers, improve measurements, build quantum networks and establish secure quantum encrypted communication. Quantum computers can perform complex calculations which go far beyond the capabilities of conventional computers that rely on binary signals to store and process information. As India is marching ahead in the technological field, quantum computing has shown promise in chemical and biological engineering as well as cyber security. Areas like artificial intelligence and Big Data also stand to benefit from computing systems that can handle large data sets.

Question: There have been reports of fake medicines being sold in India. Are any steps being taken to prevent this malaise?

The problem of fake and sub-standard drugs is common in several countries. According to the World Health Organisation, one in ten medicines in several countries have fake or sub-standard drugs. In India, drug regulators have been carrying out raids and seizing such products on a continuous basis. The Government is now putting in place a Track and Trace mechanism. Under the proposed system, consumers will be able to scan the barcode/QR codes and enter them on a government website. The code will authenticate the product with further information about the pharmaceutical company manufacturing it, the expiry date as well as the brand. The first phase of the system will cover the top 300 selling drugs with the code printed on the primary package, namely, the medicine’s bottle, tube, jar or strip. The Government is going to make this mandatory though it will increase costs for pharmaceutical companies by 3-4%. Even for exports, the Track and Trace mechanism will be implemented from next year.

