Indian, Syrian and Pakistani investors top property buyers in Sharjah in 2026

Indian investors were the biggest expatriate buyers of Sharjah property in the first nine months of 2026, with deals worth more than Dh6.8 billion, according to the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department.

Only UAE citizens, with Dh22.4 billion in trades, ranked higher by value.

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Syrian investors came third with deals of close to Dh2 billion. Pakistanis followed with Dh1.56 billion, Jordanians with Dh1.21 billion and Iraqis with Dh1.17 billion.

By number of properties, Indians also ranked second overall, with 2,914 traded. Syrians were third with 1,738, followed by Jordanians (1,005), Iraqis (1,001) and Egyptians (997). UAE citizens led with 31,250.

Market draws 130 nationalities

Investors from 130 nationalities traded across residential, commercial and industrial categories between January and September, with 46,125 properties changing hands. Based on the category figures, the deals were worth about Dh46.8 billion.

The market also welcomed 9,891 new investors over the period. Those from foreign countries outside the Arab world and the GCC accounted for the largest group, at 4,526. Arab investors added 2,494, UAE nationals 2,453 and GCC nationals 418.

The number of projects approved for freehold ownership by non-citizens has reached 52 since Executive Council Resolution No. (30) of 2022 was issued. Eight of these were approved in 2026, up to the end of September.

Abdul Aziz Ahmed Al Shamsi, director general of the department, said attracting nearly 10,000 new investors and capital from 130 nationalities in nine months was “clear proof of the strength of Sharjah’s investment environment and the high reliability of its real estate market”.

He said flexible regulatory decisions and wider ownership options had supported the momentum, and that the diversity of investors showed Sharjah was becoming a regional hub for sustainable real estate investment.