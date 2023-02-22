Indian shares continue slide on rate jitters ahead of Fed, RBI minutes

The three-year sukuk are expected to raise $1.5 billion and demand is believed to have topped $4.5 billion, according to a document
Indian shares fell for the fourth session in a row on Wednesday and recorded their worst day in over three weeks after strong U.S. data fuelled worries about higher-for-longer interest rates.
The Nifty 50 index closed down 1.53 per cent at 17,554.30, its lowest in over four months. The S&P BSE Sensex fell 1.53 per cent at 59,744.98.
Wall Street posted its worst one-day slump of the year on Tuesday after U.S. business activity returned to expansion for the first time in eight months in February, fuelling fears of continued high rates.
Those worries remain in focus ahead of the release, later in the day, of the minutes of the latest meetings of the US Federal Reserve as well as the Reserve Bank of India.
“The probability of impending rate hikes by the U.S. Fed has risen from two to three, in the light of new data,” said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. “Fear of a hawkish Fed has gripped markets and kept investors on tenterhooks.”
All the 13 major sectoral indexes fell, with the heavyweight financials dropping 1.76 per cent and information technology losing more than 1 per cent.
Metals tumbled 2.64 per cent to their worst day in nearly three weeks due to a dip in metal prices and a 10.58 per cent drop in Adani Enterprises.
Forty-eight of the Nifty 50 constituents declined. Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank, the two most heavily weighted stocks on the index, lost 2.27 per cent and 1.96 per cent, respectively.
Among individual stocks, Wockhardt bucked the broader trend to jump 1.24 per cent after the company said a business restructuring will help it save $12 million annually.
Separately, the National Stock Exchange extended trading hours for interest rate derivatives to 5 p.m. IST from Feb. 23, to help investors better hedge risks with global equities.
The three-year sukuk are expected to raise $1.5 billion and demand is believed to have topped $4.5 billion, according to a document
Two parties discussed trade, food security, and the transportation of goods sector, with the aim of identifying ways to benefit from available incentives
The council to enhance cooperation, increase the volume of trade exchange, and represent the Indian business community
Rising imports are the result of shift in Russian steel trade flows to Asia
Interested buyers can still claim a limited number of units in the last sales phase
Initiative expected to help the country progress towards its goal of net-zero emissions by 2050
Crescent Petroleum said it will develop two fields in Diyala province