Indian rupee slumps to all-time low after Fed rate hike

Clause allows suspension of payments in event of a pandemic; Barbados PM says option could have helped economies during Covid; Debt clause also covers natural disasters such as flooding
The Indian rupee depreciated 51 paise, to an all-time low of 80.47 against the US dollar (21.92 versus the UAE dirham) in early trade on Thursday, after the US Federal Reserve's interest rate hike and its hawkish stance weighed on investor sentiments.
At the Indian interbank foreign exchange, the local currency was trading at 80.47 against the dollar – down 51 paise from its previous close.
The rupee opened at 80.27, and touched a record low of 80.47 a dollar in initial deals.
Forex traders said the strength of the American currency in the overseas market, a muted trend in the Indian equities, risk-off moods and firm crude oil prices weighed on the rupee.
The US Fed hiked interest rates by 75 basis points to 3.-3.25 per cent. It was the third straight 75 basis points hike. Fed chairman Jerome Powell in his press conference reiterated the Fed’s commitment to taming inflation.
“Given the broad dollar strength, the Reserve Bank of India too may look to revise its intervention function. We are likely to see 80.10-80.50 range on Thursday,” said IFA Global Research Academy.
(With inputs from PTI)
ALSO READ:
Clause allows suspension of payments in event of a pandemic; Barbados PM says option could have helped economies during Covid; Debt clause also covers natural disasters such as flooding
Wholesale electricity, gas bills to be capped from October; Level will be less than half current market prices; Government says deal will prevent companies collapsing
Shareholders also approved the sale of Namshi to Noon for a total cash consideration of Dh1.231 billion
FWS will take the role of lead arranger, advisor, and GP for the effort to support the growth in Web3, metaverse, NFTs, DeFi, and disruptive technologies of critical supply chain.
The interim dividend will be paid by October 14, 2022 to all shareholders of record as at September 30, 2022
the UAE is the only country in the Middle East that has a Special Strategic Partnership with South Korea, which has helped grow the bilateral relations in all areas, especially in economy and trade
Two years after setting up the Marine Agency for Wooden Dhows, the emirate continues to witness robust growth in dhow trade
Germany confirms nationalisation of gas importer Uniper; Berlin to spend 8 billion euros to assume 99% ownership; Finland says will have to live with deal with Fortum; Fortum shares up 14% on deal, Uniper stock down 39%