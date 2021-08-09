Indian rupee slips, trades at 20.23 versus UAE dirham
The dollar index was trading up 0.01 per cent at 92.80.
The Indian rupee depreciated 10 paise to 74.25 against the US dollar (20.23 against the UAE dirham) in opening trade on Monday, tracking the firm American currency.
The rupee opened on a weak note at 74.21 against the dollar in the Indian interbank market, but then fell further to 74.25, registering a fall of 10 paise over its previous close.
Forex traders said easing crude oil prices and positive domestic equities will limit the depreciation bias of the rupee.
On the Indian equity market front, the BSE Sensex was trading 217.1 points or 0.40 per cent higher at 54,494.82, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 57.25 points or 0.35 per cent to 16,295.45.
(with inputs from PTI)
