Indian rupee slips against UAE dirham as dollar strengthens

The investment fund’s revenues surged 24.5 per cent compared to the prior year.
Business1 day ago
The Indian rupee slipped 12 paise to 77.62 against the US dollar (21.14 versus the UAE dirham) in early trade on Thursday, tracking the strength of the American currency in the overseas market.
At the Indian interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 77.61 against the American dollar, then lost ground to quote at 77.62, registering a fall of 12 paise from the last close.
On Wednesday, the rupee recovered from its record low to close 21 paise higher at 77.50 against the American currency.
The Indian rupee opened weaker against the dollar on Thursday, weighed down by a recovery in the US dollar and strengthening bond yields, said Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.
However, a sell-off in the crude oil prices on Thursday morning could cap the depreciation bias, Iyer noted.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 1.57 per cent to $114.46 per barrel.
Moreover, Asian and emerging market peers were weaker on Thursday morning and could weigh on sentiments, Iyer said.
ALSO READ:
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.05 per cent higher at 102.55.
On the Indian equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 87.97 points or 0.16 per cent lower at 55,293.20, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 36.80 points or 0.22 per cent to 16,485.95.
(With inputs from PTI)
The investment fund’s revenues surged 24.5 per cent compared to the prior year.
Business1 day ago
ICCA Statistics Report ranks Dubai top city in 2021 for number of association meetings and estimated participants at these events
Business1 day ago
The UAE represents one of HSBC’s major growth markets across the world, and the organisation is committed to further invest and grow its business in the country.
Business1 day ago
The expected date of listing on the ADX is June 3, 2022.
Business1 day ago
Bold rig fleet expansion program advancing at pace as owned fleet grows further with the addition of two premium jack-up rigs; Premium rig acquisition will see additional two rigs enter Adnoc Drilling's fleet in the third quarter 2022
Business2 days ago
Dubai Chamber of Commerce webinar examines developments related to UAE Bankruptcy Law
Business2 days ago
Saudi non-oil exports to the UAE, including re-exports, dropped to 14.81 per cent in the first quarter this year, down from 14.87 per cent the previous quarter, according to the initial data released by the General Authority for Statistics
Business2 days ago
Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Morocco, and Tunisia will be among the hardest hit by economic spillovers from the Russia-Ukraine conflict because their economies depend significantly on imports of food or energy (or both), and they source a large part of their cereal supply from Russia and Ukraine
Business2 days ago