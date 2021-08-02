Indian rupee rises against UAE dirham, touches 20.25
The increase is supported by a firm trend in domestic equities and weak American currency.
The Indian rupee rose nine paise to 74.33 against the US dollar (20.25 versus UAE dirham) in early trade on Monday, supported by a firm trend in domestic equities and weak American currency.
The rupee opened at 74.38 against the dollar and later inched higher to 74.33, registering a gain of nine paise over its previous close.
Meanwhile, the dollar index was trading 0.10 per cent down at 92.08.
Regional currencies have started marginally weaker against the dollar early Monday morning and keep appreciation bias limited, Reliance Securities said in a research note.
>> Keppel Corp to buy Singapore Press Holdings for $1.7 billion
With the economy re-opening in India, risk appetite could improve and lend support. However, investors will be wary of firm crude prices, the note said. Investors will also look to cues from the Reserve Bank of India''s monetary policy meeting this week, it added.
The BSE Sensex was trading 280.31 points or 0.53 per cent higher at 52,867.15, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 88.90 points or 0.56 per cent to 15,851.95.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures declined 1.05 per cent to $74.62 per barrel.
(With inputs from PTI)
-
Business
Keppel to buy Singapore Press Holdings for $1.7...
The Singaporean conglomerate's deal excludes the newspaper... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Sharpen your leadership and decision-making skills
The EMBA degree provides students with the skills, experience... READ MORE
-
Business
Dubai turned challenges into success: Sheikh...
Business licensing activity surpasses pre-pandemic levels to record... READ MORE
-
Business
Abu Dhabi bourse top gainer worldwide in first 7...
ADX index has gained 45% during January-July 2021 READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: Devotees throng Varanasi, flout Covid-19...
Crowds of worshippers took a dip in the Ganga river and offered... READ MORE
-
Americas
UNSC: India will back initiatives for peace in...
The nation recently took charge as president of the United Nations... READ MORE
-
Americas
TikTok star, 19, dies after movie theatre shooting
The "random and unprovoked" attack in California killed Anthony... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Pakistan: 15 crew members rescued after ship sinks
Three more members have yet to be found. READ MORE
Government
UAE to grant golden visas to all resident doctors