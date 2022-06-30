Indian rupee recovers after falling to record low against UAE dirham

More than 500 influencers, media professionals to discuss developments in influencer marketing
Jordan to host the 1st edition of the City Talk Gathering in October.
Business3 days ago
The Indian rupee recovered from its record low on Thursday and appreciated 13 paise to 78.90 against the US dollar (21.5 versus the UAE dirham).
At the Indian interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 78.92 against the American dollar. In initial trade, the local currency witnessed a high of 78.90 and a low of 78.94 against the US dollar.
In the previous session, the rupee had closed at its all-time low of 79.03 against the US dollar. According to Sriram Iyer, senior research analyst at Reliance Securities, the range for the rupee today is 78.65-79.05.
“Asian currencies have started mixed, but currencies could remain under pressure after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said there is a risk the US central bank's interest rate hikes will slow the economy considerably,” Iyer said.
ALSO READ:
On the Indian equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 337.14 points or 0.64 per cent higher at 53,364.11, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 84 points or 0.53 per cent to 15,883.10.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped 0.07 per cent to 105.03. Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.07 per cent to $116.34 per barrel.
(With inputs from PTI)
Jordan to host the 1st edition of the City Talk Gathering in October.
Business3 days ago
Today, Binghatti is the UAE’s leading developer of artistic and affordable homes, with a real-estate portfolio spread over 50 projects and exceeding a value of Dh5 billion.
Business3 days ago
Yiwu Market will open on June 28 and features 1,600 showrooms spread across two floors
Business3 days ago
Neelam Verma strongly feels that pandemic underscored the need for financial literacy among women.
Business4 days ago
The country has already issued licences for more than 30 exchanges to be set up.
Business4 days ago
Minister says the launch is to achieve pharmaceutical and health security in the country
Business5 days ago
Munch:On will stop daily operations and the offering will be rebuilt on the Careem app.
Business5 days ago
New session of SBWCTalks will highlight scope for diversity and inclusion in dynamic, male-dominated real estate sector
Business5 days ago