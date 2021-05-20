- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Indian rupee opens flat versus UAE dirham, was trading at 19.93
Indian equity markets, Asian currencies, and the US dollar likely to influence the rupee in the near future, analysts say
The Indian rupee inched higher by three paise to 73.15 against the US dollar - 19.93 versus the UAE dirham - on Thursday morning in a muted trade.
The South Asian currency had closed at 73.18 against the US dollar on Wednesday.
Analysts say that Indian equity markets, Asian currencies, and the greenback will continue to influence the rupee in the near future.
Reliance Securities said the improving pandemic situation in India would also provide further support to the Indian currency.
“The US dollar index was marginally weaker this Thursday morning in Asian trade. However, downside remained limited after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting revealed there was more talk of tapering their bond purchase than investors had thought," Reliance Securities said.
The 30-share Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was trading 52.66 points or 0.11 per cent higher at 49,955.30, while the broader 50-share National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty fell 10.30 points or 0.07 per cent to 15,019.85 on Thursday morning.
-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
Business
Indian rupee opens flat versus UAE dirham
Indian equity markets, Asian currencies, and the US dollar likely to... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Changing the immigration consultancy game
Taqween DMCC, a leading immigration consultancy firm in UAE and GCC... READ MORE
-
Real Estate
Dubai house prices to rise for 1st time in 6 years
Prices to rise by 1.1% this year and 2.8% in 2022, analysts say READ MORE
-
KT Network
Towards a greener future
Green Land Recycling promises to lead the UAE on the path to a more... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine booster shot: All your questions...
The additional jab will further boost one’s immunity and... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Filipina expat wins raffle twice in one...
She says she will now be able to bring her daughter over to the UAE... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Britain's Prince William gets first dose of Covid-...
'To all those working on the vaccine rollout - thank you for... READ MORE
-
Real Estate
Dubai house prices to rise for 1st time in 6 years
Prices to rise by 1.1% this year and 2.8% in 2022, analysts say READ MORE
News
UAE alert on iPhone 12, pacemakers issued