Indian rupee gains against UAE dirham, trades at 20.23
The US dollar struggles against its major rivals in the overseas market
The Indian rupee appreciated 13 paise to 74.26 against the US dollar (20.23 versus the UAE dirham) on Monday morning due to weaker greenback and a strong rally in the Indian equity markets.
The rupee opened strong at 74.27 in the Indian interbank market, then lost some ground to 74.26, registering a rise of 13 paise over its previous close of 74.39.
Forex traders said rising crude prices in the international market and foreign fund outflows capped the rupee gains. Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures surged 1.93 per cent to $66.44 per barrel.
On the Indian equity front, BSE Sensex was trading 245.07 points or 0.44 per cent higher at 55,574.39, while the broader NSE Nifty rose 52.60 points or 0.32 per cent to 16,503.10.
The US dollar was struggling against its major rivals in the overseas market. The dollar index slipped 0.20 per cent to 93.30.
Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Friday.
(With inputs from PTI)
-
News
Dubai: Gold prices rise as dollar retreats, 24K...
Gold's advance has thus far been capped largely by concerns over the... READ MORE
-
Business
Global central banks spend $834 million an hour...
Major central banks pull out all the stops by deploying all weapons... READ MORE
-
Business
Saudi’s new asset class VCPE needs...
Jada has participated in providing investment capital to over 250... READ MORE
-
Business
Sharaf Group to set up 'used lead acid...
The recycling Centre project aims to boost environmental... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Visitor on trial for trafficking 4.5kg of...
The criminal laboratory confirms that the leaves in the container are ... READ MORE
-
News
4 on trial for stealing licence plates to sell to ...
Criminal court orders them to remain in custody pending the case. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
US: 22 dead, many missing after Tennessee floods
Fatalities include twin babies who were swept from their... READ MORE
-
Jobs
UAE Jobs: Multiple firms hiring, salary up to Dh5,...
The new positions include multiple roles such as accountant and... READ MORE
News
Sheikh Hamdan introduces 3-month-old twins to champion horse