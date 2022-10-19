Indian rupee dips to an all-time low

RBI has supported 82.40 levels for the last few sessions, protecting the rupee. — File photo

by Issac John Published: Wed 19 Oct 2022, 7:07 PM

The Indian rupee on Wednesday slipped past the 83 per dollar (22.61 against the dirham) mark for the first time as surging US Treasury yields prompted a broad rally in the greenback.

The rupee closed at a record low of 83.02 against the greenback (22.6 against the dirham), down 66 paise or 0.8 per cent from the last close of 82.36.

The rupee’s plunge to a record low comes close on the heels of a remark made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman that the currency would withstand the recent strengthening of the dollar.

“The Indian rupee has performed much better than many other emerging market currencies,” Sitharaman said at a media briefing in Washington DC on Saturday. The country’s central bank was working to contain the rupee’s volatility, she said, adding that the “rupee will find its own level.”

The Indian currency has plummeted to new lows against the dollar in recent weeks amid fears of a global recession.

"Once the Reserve Bank of India moved away from the 82.40 level (22.45 against the dirham), which it was protecting, there was absolute panic dollar buying," a currency expert said. "Unless RBI comes in again, no level is sacrosanct."

"RBI has supported 82.40 levels for the last few sessions, protecting the rupee. It looks like the RBI has moved away from the market. The pair has experienced a panic buying. 83-83.20 is a psychological resistance for the pair," Jigar Trivedi, senior research analyst- Commodity & Currency at Reliance Securities, was quoted as saying.

The government bond yields ended higher, reversing intraday moves, as US yields rose and a stronger dollar pushed the rupee to a record low.

