Indian experiential travel brand expands to Dubai 

Flying Squirrel Holidays, an India-based leading travel management company offering tailor-made holidays around the world over the last decade, has expanded its operations to the UAE. Operating out of Dubai, the company is set to reposition India as a destination for ‘affordable luxury’ and authentic experiences.

Through this strategic expansion, Flying Squirrel Holidays will introduce travellers in the region to immersive holiday concepts across India - from culture and tea tourism to adventure and wellness escapes. With most cities in India just a short flight away, the company aims to unlock new travel aspirations by curating journeys that will align with the cultural and social sensibilities of travellers from the UAE.

Tailor-made holidays in the affordable luxury segment

Niloy Nag, the founder of Flying Squirrel Holidays, said, “While travel companues in the UAE offer holidays across the world, there remains a clear gap in the market for tailor-made holidays to India that highlight India’s cultural wonders and wellness retreats, Himalayan adventures, tea tourism and vibrant festivals.”

“Recognising this unmet demand, we are now expanding into the UAE to bring these one-of-a-kind experiences to the Middle East traveller. We hope to bridge the gap with our expertise and understanding of the region. With UAE travellers possessing both the spending power and appetite for travel, we see an immense opportunity to promote India’s tea gardens, Himalayan retreats, Ayurvedic wellness trails and safaris in its national parks. We aim to position India as an accessible destination delivering affordable luxury and authentic travel experiences, just a short flight away from Dubai.”

The company is uniquely positioned to deliver customised travel itineraries that resonate with the diverse and discerning Middle Eastern market. Since its inception in Kolkata in 2014, Flying Squirrel Holidays has curated unique travel experiences for a multicultural global clientele, offering innovative products such as cultural tourism, wellness escapes, tea trails, adventure expeditions, sports holidays, and bespoke small-group tours.

With over 10,000 satisfied travellers from countries including India, the UAE, USA, UK, Australia, Thailand, Switzerland and South Africa — and with journeys spanning 100+ global destinations, the brand has built a strong reputation for luxury travel with a personal touch, its motto being “It’s taken care of”.

Key India offerings for the UAE market include:

• Wellness holidays across India

• Wild India: Heritage and the Tiger Trail (Delhi, Ranthambhore, Agra, Khajuraho, Panna, Bandhavgarh, Kanha)

• Journey Through India’s Royal Heartland Aboard the Legendary Maharajas’ Express (Delhi, Jaipur, Ranthambore, Agra, Khajuraho & Varanasi)

• Soul Of The East: Heritage and Tea trails (Kolkata, Darjeeling)

• Eastern Himalayas on a Land Rover Discovery

Flying Squirrel Holidays is also reimagining the UAE market for Indian travellers by offering more than the usual packaged tours. The company aims to position the UAE as a unique leisure and cultural destination, offering travellers offbeat experiences such as sports holidays, culinary tourism, and Emirati history and culture discoveries. This shift aims to showcase a unique leisure and cultural experience, going beyond traditional attractions like shopping festivals and desert safaris.