Indian expat wins first home in Dubai after 12 years

A Dubai-based Indian expat has won a brand-new studio apartment after shopping at a hypermarket in Al Barsha, becoming the third winner of the citywide “Win Your Home in Dubai” initiative.

Aditi, who works in the finance sector and has lived in Dubai for 12 years, was given the ownership of the apartment at a ceremony held in front of hundreds of shoppers.

She said her “heart was racing” when she learnt she had become a new homeowner. Aditi had entered the draw while shopping with her husband and daughter.

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“This is the first time that we have won something and for it to be a home here in Dubai is an amazing feeling. I am shocked as I never imagined something like this would happen, but it has, and we are really thankful for this ‘Win Your Home in Dubai’ initiative,” she said.

“Win Your Home in Dubai” is jointly led by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), and Dubai Chambers, giving shoppers the chance to win one of 12 residential units built by Binghatti Developers across the city.

More winners to be announced

The next weekly draws will be held on July 12, 19 and 26, and August 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 at Dubai Festival City Mall. Each of the next eight draws will award one studio apartment, while the final draw on August 30 will offer the grand prize of two-bedroom apartment.

How to enter the draw

The initiative runs until August 30. Residents and visitors aged 18 and above remain eligible to enter by spending a minimum of Dh500 at any of the more than 1,000 participating brands across over 3,500 retail outlets in Dubai. Shoppers can validate their entry by scanning the QR code on official campaign materials at participating locations and uploading their receipt.