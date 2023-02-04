Indian envoy hails role of chartered accountants in the economy

Experts address ICAI's annual international seminar

India's ambassador to the UAE Sunjay Sudhir is welcomed by John George, ICAI Abu Dhabi Chapter chairman as Aniket Sunil Talati (centre), ICAI India vice-president, looks on. - Supplied photo

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Sat 4 Feb 2023, 8:21 PM Last updated: Sat 4 Feb 2023, 8:24 PM

Chartered accountants with their strong financial acumen are the backbone of the economy, Sunjay Sudhir, Indian Ambassador to the UAE, said.

Addressing the 34th annual international seminar of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) Abu Dhabi Chapter, the envoy underlined that CAs play a key role not just in several sectors across India and the UAE but across the world. “When the going gets tough, the tough really gets going,” Sudhir said. “Even in the most difficult times, whether it was during Covid-19 pandemic, or economic highs and lows, you have steadfastly supported your companies in the UAE,” he said and pointed out that the Abu Dhabi Chapter has been voted as the best overseas chapter.

“At a time when India-UAE relations stand stronger and deeper than ever before, this event adds further value in enhancing the understanding of economic policies and potential.”

Pujya Brahmavihari Swami, head of the BAPS Hindu Mandir Abu Dhabi; Yusuffali M.A., chairman and MD, Lulu Group International; Dr Azad Moopen, founder chairman and MD, Aster DM Healthcare; Debashis Mitra, ICAI India president; Aniket Sunil Talati, ICAI India vice-president; John George, ICAI Abu Dhabi Chapter chairman were among the top names addressing the audience during the seminar.

“Every year, the ICAI seminar brings together a galaxy of experts and leaders from diverse sectors. CA professionals are recognised for their trust and competence with a wide range of roles in various sectors in both government and private organisations,” Yusuffali said. “We have hundreds of talented accountants in our group, and I know they have capability and calibre. You are also an integral part of the economic growth of this great country,” Yusuffali, who is also the Vice-Chairman of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said.

The seminar has been held under the theme of ‘Transformation Redefined – Possibilities Infinite’.

Dr Moopen underscored the remarkable transformation witnessed in the healthcare sector. “Healthcare is getting transformed as we speak, and one of the most important areas where healthcare is focusing more, is on mental health,” he said and explained how functional MRI scans of the brain gives doctors a record of the activity be it while thinking or calculating – aspects related to CAs’ daily work. “Healthcare has helped mankind and reduced diseases significantly and prevented death,” Dr Moopen said and noted that the sector is increasingly looking at preventive as well as predictive medicine.

Brahmavihari Swami highlighted three important aspects that need to be followed: transformation, preservation and regeneration. “We live in a world of statistics, but we also live in a world of values,” he said. “Let us just grow up to be kind and the world will take care of itself. Transform the skills that you already have, keep upgrading yourself. If you stop dreaming, you’ll stop living, so keep dreaming.”

Meanwhile, Talati noted that the ICAI’s international curriculum will be rolled out soon and sought support of the Chapter’s members in this regard. Mitra pointed out that the chartered accountants are “leaders in sustainability”.

Day Two of the seminar will see panel discussions, and talks from motivational speakers and industry experts.