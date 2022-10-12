Indian energy firms join hands to develop a carbon market

A mechanism on cards to carry out bilateral trade in respective national currencies and to explore the establishment of “an integrated single window solutions and virtual corridor”
India’s green energy companies, such as Adani Green, owned by billionaire Gautam Adani’s Adani Group, and carbon offsetters like EKI Energy Services, have come together to develop a carbon credit market to help achieve energy transition goals.
India is one of the world’s biggest greenhouse gas emitters and it aims to reach net zero emissions by 2070.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants India to become an industrial powerhouse while also cutting emissions by 60 million tonnes a year by 2030, highlighting the importance of a robust carbon trading market.
“A domestic market that is formed in unison and close consultation with relevant industry stakeholders can tremendously accelerate the country’s transition to become carbon neutral,” Manish Dabkara, president of the newly formed Carbon Market Association of India, told the media on Tuesday.
Dabkara owns EKI Energy Services, which deals in carbon offsetting business.
The association includes Hero Future Energies, Ayana Renewable Power and global private equity major KKR’s Virescent Infra, among several others.
It aims to act as a mediator between government and industry to facilitate trade of carbon credits which would imply increased carbon neutral growth, Dabkara said.
The lower house of parliament passed an Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill 2022 in August that seeks to establish carbon trading.
Under a carbon trading scheme, government and private entities can earn carbon credits by reducing their greenhouse gas emissions. The same credits can be bought and sold in markets. — Reuters
The Japanese company will transfer its shares in Nissan Manufacturing Russia LLC to state-owned NAMI. The deal will give Nissan the right to buy back the business within six years
Al Ansari Exchange becomes the first Exchange Company in the UAE to implement a complete digital KYC journey in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior
Taipei led the losses in Asia — diving more than four per cent — as chip giant TSMC plunged 8.3 per cent, while a hefty selloff in Samsung Electronics dragged Seoul down 1.6 per cent. Tokyo was also sharply lower owing to a hit to tech firms
The fund said its latest World Economic Outlook forecasts show that a third of the world economy will likely contract by next year, marking a sobering start to the first in-person IMF and World Bank annual meetings in three years
The price of gold traded back below the 50-Day SMA (simply moving average) of $1,718 to be on track to test the monthly low of $1,660, and faces a further decline over the coming days if it fails to defend the opening range for October
Smartworld now rebranded to e& enterprise iot and ai
The project is aimed at helping taxpayers manage their taxes in a simpler, faster, more transparent manner