Indian ambassador visits Al Maya Group booth at Gulfood

Al Maya Group is showcasing its new specialties and a variety of products in the fast-moving consumer goods category at the 27th edition of the Gulfood

Sujay Sudhir appreciated Al Maya Group’s efforts to promote a large variety of Indian food products at the Group’s supermarkets across the UAE and other Gulf countries. — Supplied photo

By Staff Report Published: Sun 13 Feb 2022, 4:37 PM Last updated: Sun 13 Feb 2022, 4:38 PM

Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to the UAE, on Sunday visited Al Maya Group’s booth at Gulfood 2022, said Kamal Vachani, group director and partner at Al Maya Group.

“We are honoured to receive Sujay Sudhir at our booth on the first day of Gulfood 2022,” Kamal Vachani said.

Vachani added that Sujay Sudhir appreciated Al Maya Group’s efforts to promote a large variety of Indian food products at the Group’s supermarkets across the UAE and other Gulf countries.

Vachani also thanked the ambassador for visiting the Al Maya Group booth. Al Maya Group, one of the largest supermarket chains in the UAE, is showcasing its new specialties and a variety of products in the FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) category at the 27th edition of the Gulfood at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

“We are the proud participant of the largest and longest-running food and beverage exhibition in the world and welcome all visitors to the show. The group is looking forward to meeting suppliers and new and existing business partners during the five-day mega food showcase in Dubai,” said Vachani.

The group represents renowned multinational and regional brands such as India Gate, Kraft Heinz, Cadbury’s Biscuits, Mars Cookies, Oronamin C, Pocari Sweat, Ice Cool, Koka, MTR, Society, Kohinoor Foods, Pillsbury, Sante, Acorsa, Minara, Kawan, Silver Swan, Fulfil, Skippy, Protein Bakeshop etc. Currently, 8 of its brands are holding a leadership position in the respective categories. (ENDS)

