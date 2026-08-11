India-UAE travel: Airlines ask passengers to arrive early ahead of Independence Day

Indian airlines – Air India and SpiceJet – have issued travel advisories urging passengers to arrive at Indian airports well ahead of their scheduled departure, as enhanced security measures come into effect around South Asian country's Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

The advisories are likely to affect Indian passengers travelling during the period, a peak season for family visits as many of them will be returning to the UAE in the coming days after the summer break.

Air India said the enhanced measures will apply to guests travelling between August 10 and 20, 2026.

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“Due to enhanced security measures being implemented at airports, guests travelling between August 10 and 20, 2026, are advised to arrive well in advance of their scheduled departure. Please allow additional time for security checks and airport formalities to ensure a smooth travel experience,” the carrier said in a statement.

Indian citizens are the largest expatriate population in the UAE. Many of them travel to their home country during the school summer holidays of July and August. Many of them return during the second and third weeks of August ahead of school opening.

SpiceJet issued a similar advisory for passengers travelling from August 11 to 20.

“Passengers travelling between August 11 and 20, 2026, are advised to arrive at the airport well in advance of their scheduled departure. Enhanced security measures may require additional time for security checks and airport formalities. Please plan accordingly and allow extra time for a smooth and hassle-free journey,” the budget carrier said.

Both advisories point to potential delays at check-in, security screening, and other airport formalities during the ten-day window.

For UAE residents, the advisories add a fresh planning consideration to what is typically a high-volume travel corridor.

Travellers connecting through UAE hubs to Indian cities are advised to check with their airline for the latest guidance and to factor in extra time at both departure and arrival airports during the affected dates.