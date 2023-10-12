India to lead global oil demand till 2045

Country's demand expected to grow by 3.6% per annum over the next 23 years

A petrol pump in Lucknow, India. The world’s fifth largest economy will add 6.6 million barrels per day to oil demand over the forecast period of 2022-2045. — File photo

by Issac John Published: Thu 12 Oct 2023, 4:54 PM

India will be the world’s next key oil demand driver and will lead the consumption of fossil fuel for the next two decades on the back of a rising working-age population, high economic growth, an expanding middle class and rapid urbanisation, Opec said in its World Oil Outlook.

The world’s fifth largest economy will add 6.6 million barrels per day to oil demand over the forecast period of 2022-2045, according to the forecast. By 2045, the country's oil demand will hit 11.7 million barrels per day. This means a 3.6 per cent growth per annum over the next 23 years — the highest among OECD and non-OECD regions.

"After China driving the initial demand growth, it is going to be India which will take the leading role in the crude requirement, along with other Asian and African countries," said the report released by Opec during the recent India EnergyWeek.

"This will result in respective demand increases of around 1.4 mb/d [million barrels per day], 0.8 mb/d, and 0.7 mb/d, for India, Africa, and Other Asia respectively during the 2040-2045 period," said the report. Even by 2045, oil demand will still grow at a rate of more than 2.0 per cent per annum in India and Africa and 1.0 per cent per annum in other Asia region, said the report, which charts a roadmap for the oil sector from 2022 till 2045.

The forecast came as India raised concerns regarding the skyrocketing crude oil prices that are heading toward $100 a barrel.

Hardeep Singh Puri, India’s minister of petroleum and natural gas, warned that there’ll be “organised chaos” if oil prices break above $100 per barrel, but said the South Asian nation is wel- positioned to weather higher costs.

“If the price goes above $100, it’s not going to be in the interest of either the producing country or anyone’s interest. You will have large, organised chaos,” the minister said during a panel at the recent Adipec oil and gas conference in Abu Dhabi.

Pankaj Jain, secretary at the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said in an interview with the Indian media that India has “a constant dialogue with all producing countries where we keep raising this point" that crude prices are too high. While India acknowledges Opec’s right to decide how much it produces, the group’s cuts have increased prices. “High prices lead to demand destruction," Jain said. “Our viewpoint is we are finding these prices difficult to pass, difficult to continue to meet our energy needs."

The Opec report noted that it would be a global challenge to meet oil-related investment requirements of $12.1 trillion by 2045. "Cumulative oil-related investment requirements are projected at $12.1 trillion over the entire 2022-2045 period. This is slightly higher than assessed in the World Oil Outlook (WOO) 2021, as upward-revised demand projections and assumed cost inflation in the short- and medium-term more than offset the forecast period being one year shorter," it said