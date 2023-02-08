India slows rate hikes but inflation still ‘sticky’

The cryptocurrency has been trending to the upside on favourable macroeconomic winds, but uncertainty remains and could hinder any bullish momentum
India’s central bank slowed the pace of interest rate hikes on Wednesday but warned that core inflation in the world’s fifth-biggest economy remained stubbornly high.
Central banks around the world yanked up borrowing costs last year to arrest soaring prices due to the Ukraine war, but many have now slowed the pace of rate hikes as inflation cools.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday raised the benchmark repurchase rate by 25 basis points to 6.5 per cent, the sixth and smallest increase since May when it stood at 4.0 percent.
The move was in line with most analysts’ expectations.
Most had also expected the RBI to change its policy stance from neutral to accommodative, meaning it would be the last hike in the current cycle, but bank governor Shaktikanta Das kept the door open for further tightening.
“Consumer price inflation in India moved below the upper-tolerance level during November and December 2022... core inflation, however, remains sticky,” Das said in a webcast.
“Looking ahead, while inflation is expected to moderate in 2023-24, it is likely to rule above the four per cent target.”
Das added that the outlook was clouded by “continuing uncertainties from geopolitical tensions, global financial market volatility, rising non-oil commodity prices and volatile crude oil prices”.
The US Federal Reserve has reduced the size of its rate hikes in recent months, while the European Central Bank has remained hawkish.
Fed chairman Jerome Powell said Tuesday that further tightening would be needed if data showed a strengthening jobs market, adding that inflation “has a long way to go”.
Elsewhere in Asia, Malaysia’s central bank in January kept rates unchanged, while Indonesia and the Philippines signalled they were nearing the end of their rate-hike cycles.
In India, consumer inflation eased to 5.72 per cent in December from 5.88 per cent in November, just below the RBI’s upper band of six percent. Inflation had soared as high as 7.79 per cent in April.
The South Asian nation of 1.4 billion people was the fastest-growing major economy, expanding at a pace of 8.7 per cent in the 2021-22 financial year.
But the booming economy is expected to have slowed — albeit to a still robust seven per cent — for the financial year ending March 31, according to a forecast released by the National Statistics Office in January.
The Indian government said last week during its annual budget announcement it would cut income taxes and boost infrastructure and welfare spending, but also pare down the fiscal deficit ahead of national elections next year. — AFP
The cryptocurrency has been trending to the upside on favourable macroeconomic winds, but uncertainty remains and could hinder any bullish momentum
Reinforcement of growth dividends and investment opportunities adds to the allure of India for global investors
Airlines’ capacity in the Middle East increased 73.8 per cent and load factor climbed 24.6 percentage points to 75.8 per cent
The UAE was followed by Qatar (2), Saudi Arabia (3), Oman (5), Bahrain (6), and Kuwait (11) for providing the best business climate in the 14th annual Agility Emerging Markets Logistics Index
The strategic distribution of capital between key economic sectors will help maintain growth, stability and sustainability, says Mohammed Juma'a Al Musharrakh
The Indian company will create 50 new jobs in Ras Al Khaimah over the next three years and export to GCC, Mena and East African markets
The cost of moving goods domestically around Africa is five times higher than in the US and urged for more partnerships to address the gap, says Ahmed bin Sulayem