India: Sensex tanks as Russia launches military operation in Ukraine

'The situation is in danger of spiralling into a major crisis,' said India’s permanent representative to the UN

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 24 Feb 2022, 9:08 AM

Indian stock markets plunged following the Russian operations in Ukraine on Thursday morning. The BSE Sensex fell by 2,000 points to 55,300, while the NSE Nifty50 shed 600 points in morning trade.

All sectoral indices also plunged. Nifty Realty was down by four per cent, while others were lower by 3 to 3.5 per cent.

Meanwhile, India called for immediate de-escalation of tensions between Rusia and Ukraine.

"The situation is in danger of spiralling into a major crisis,” said India’s permanent representative to the UN, TS Tirumurti. “We express our deep concern over the developments, which if not handled carefully, may well undermine the peace and security of the region.”

He said all parties should exert greater efforts to bridge divergent interests.

Over 20,000 Indians, mostly students, are in different parts of Ukraine.

“We are facilitating the return of all Indians including students,” said Tirumurti.